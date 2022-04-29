Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 27, 2022: Liverpool's James Milner celebrates after the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 11-10 on penalties after a goal-less draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liverpool FC Transfer Rumours  •  

Liverpool journalist claims James Milner has been offered a new contract

James Milner has just over two months left on his contract with Liverpool, and though a summer exit seems likely at this stage, he has been offered a new deal.

Milner has been one of the few constants of Jurgen Klopp‘s time at Liverpool, with only eight members of the current squad having been with the club upon the German’s appointment.

But while Klopp signed a new two-year extension to his contract on Thursday, as it stands the veteran midfielder is due to depart on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Along with Divock Origi and Loris Karius, Milner’s terms expire on July 1, and though there has been little speculation over a move, his exit would become a reality unless he puts pen to paper in the near future.

However, according to the Mirror‘s David Maddock, the No. 7 was “offered a one-year extension at the beginning of the year.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 19, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp speaks with James Milner during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Whether this was solely based on Klopp’s comments from February, in which the manager revealed talks had taken place between himself, the club and Milner, is unclear.

But that Maddock specifically mentioned the terms of an offer would suggest that he has received more information than simply reading between the lines.

Goal‘s Neil Jones has also opined that the “smart money” on Milner extending his stay at Anfield to 2023, by which point he would be 37 and have played 21 seasons as a senior professional.

Although Milner’s role has been gradually decreased within Klopp’s squad, he is still an important player, particularly in his position as vice-captain.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Liverpool's James Milner's walks up to take his side's first penalty of the shoot-out during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-4 on penalties after a 3-3 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Eighteen players have clocked more minutes than him so far this season, but with 34 outings in all competitions, Milner places within Liverpool’s top 11 in terms of appearances made.

He has featured in more games than Thiago, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Takumi Minamino, with his availability a major positive when considering a possible extension.

There have been minor injuries, but none to the extent of Firmino, for example, who appears to be showing signs of his body catching up with him at 30.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, October 18, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (R) chats with James Milner (L) during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 3 game between Club Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

One certainty at this point is that Milner will not retire at the end of the campaign, with both the player and Klopp stressing that his intention is to play on.

“I am taking my football coaching badges, but my only intention at present is to play football for as long as I can,” Milner said in February.

“Us footballers are retired from football for a long time.”

