Liverpool hope they will have 10 games left to play, but for now, the break between Man United‘s visit and Everton‘s is the longest they will enjoy between games until May 22.

With the trophy hunt ongoing in the three remaining competitions, the Reds have little downtime to cast an eye anywhere but at their next opponents.

With a Champions League semi-final, an FA Cup final and six Premier League games to navigate until May 22, it averages out at a game every 3.1 days from Everton‘s visit on Sunday onwards.

For now, though, Jurgen Klopp‘s side are to enjoy the rare luxury of having nearly five days between the final whistle of one game and the first of the next.

A total of 114 hours, in fact, from United trudging off the field after a 4-0 defeat will Everton then arrive at Anfield, spare time the Reds have grown accustomed not to having.

And with fresh legs key in the Reds’ relentless run to close out the season, Klopp knows just how much every extra day, and hour, counts.

“This is now the longest break between [United] and Everton, from that moment on its just three days, three days, three days,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“We have to make changes, we have to make sure that we can use fresh legs.

“We need the full squad, that’s how it is. If we can use that then obviously we can maybe cope with the intensity otherwise we won’t have a chance.”

Against United, Roberto Firmino was Liverpool’s only injury concern thanks to a knock to his foot at Wembley which the manager hopes he can return from against Everton.

Nevertheless, the manager has an abundance of options at his disposal to keep his side ticking all the while putting the needed victories on the board.

Possibly 10 games and 37 days away from greatness.

Liverpool’s Remaining Fixtures