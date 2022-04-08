Mohamed Salah has remained coy on his contract situation, not willing to confirm nor deny if he is confident in a deal being agreed, instead eager to focus on the team.

Salah’s current deal runs until 2023 and talk has long since focused on an extension that has yet been forthcoming, with the club and the player having differing views on the terms.

Talks had been reported to have been put on ice back in December but earlier in the week, Jurgen Klopp said “the decisive parties are talking” to suggest some progress has been made.

There is obviously common ground to be found to fit Liverpool’s wage structure and Salah’s demands, but when asked about the situation by Sky Sports, Salah conceded it is a “sensitive situation.”

“I can’t say yes, and I can’t say no,” he said over being confident regarding a new deal. “I have said many times before what I want.

“I can’t really go deep into the contract now because it is a sensitive situation, the team need to win and I can’t be in the news and talk about the contract, no. I just focus on the team.”

Perhaps someone ought to tell a certain agent.

Currently, Salah has not been a shadow of his former self and Klopp had suggested “all the stories” had taken their toll before clearing up his intentions on Friday.

And Liverpool’s No. 11 doubled down, insisting contract talks have no bearing on his performances as his professionalism remains the same as he looks to make sure it is a successful season for the club.

“No, not at all,” Salah said. “I talk to the manager from time to time, I’m very professional. I know my job very well.

“I am almost the first one here and the last one to leave. I know what I am doing. I’m not bothered about that, I am just focusing on the team.

“That is the most important thing for me, the focus to win trophies and I am giving everything for this club.”