Not only have fans faced major travel problems in terms of getting to London for the FA Cup semi-final, but there will also be issues on the Underground.

Throughout the entire Easter weekend, there are no direct trains to London from either Liverpool or Manchester, leaving fans facing a logistical nightmare.

Many have been forced to book accommodation in the capital in the absence of a return train, while others will head to London via the motorway or even expensive flights.

The FA have provided 100 free return coaches for the two clubs, however this only covers around 5,000 fans.

It is a situation that could have been avoided, with the FA aware of the situation months in advance, and it led to calls for the semi-final between Liverpool and Man City to be moved to a more suitable neutral venue.

The game is to be ahead as planned, though, with only the kickoff time considered to help supporters, with an earlier start of 3.30pm designed to allow fans enough time to head back north.

However, fans travelling through London will now be required to factor in disruption to the Underground, with the Metropolitan line, which serves Wembley Park station, to undergo a “detailed inspection” following faults to a train.

As reported by the BBC, the TFL have advised fans to “check before they travel and consider alternative lines.”

Wembley Park is the closest tube station to the stadium, with the walk from the Tube to Wembley an iconic one for fans travelling for marquee ties.

The station can still be reached via the Metropolitan and Jubilee lines, but supporters choosing to do so could expect busy trains and delays.

However, there is also the option of travelling to Wembley Central, which is a 21-minute walk from the stadium and accessible via the Bakerloo line along with the London Overground.

Other stations nearby include North Wembley and Stonebridge Park, which are both on the Bakerloo line.

Train tickets are being accepted on both London Buses and Chiltern Railways, the latter of which serves the Wembley Stadium station with regular trains arriving from Marylebone.

Full travel information for reaching Wembley can be found on the stadium’s website.