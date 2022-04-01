After a memorable March that saw five wins from six games, Liverpool’s season has entered a new stage with one must-win match after another across three different competitions.

Even saying that a massive month awaits feels like an understatement such is the run the Reds are about to embark on, with a European quarter-final, FA Cup semi-final and league games to contest.

There are currently eight games scheduled with the capacity for a ninth with nearly every midweek and weekend seeing Jurgen Klopp‘s side compete to keep their quadruple hopes alive.

The month of April sees Liverpool take to the road four times, including a trip to Wembley and a European voyage back to Portugal.

April 2 – Watford (H)

The return from the international break sees Premier League action take centre stage once more, with the Reds back at Anfield for the first time in 25 days.

The early kickoff presents the opportunity to move to the top of the table with a win – at least temporarily – and Klopp will have a strong side to do so with no new issues emerging from the break.

Liverpool have won each of their last nine league games and know another is needed to kickstart the month.

April 5 – Benfica (A), CL Quarter-Final 1st Leg

Only three days later and a trip to Portugal awaits, with Benfica playing host in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie.

Liverpool secured their place in the last eight thanks to a 2-1 aggregate win over Inter Milan, while Benfica overcame Ajax 3-2 to set up a meeting with the Reds for the first time since 2010.

April 10 – Man City (A)

The big one then comes at the Etihad, with the two title contenders to come to blows – and there will be plenty of nerves for supporters with the implications not far from mind.

Should both win on the first matchday in April, Liverpool could move two points ahead of City with a victory against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Two draws and a defeat for City since the turn of the year opened the door for the Reds and this is the time to pounce!

April 13 – Benfica (H), CL Quarter-Final 2nd Leg

It’s then back to Anfield for the decisive second leg against Benfica, and Liverpool will hope to have returned with an advantage from Portugal after their exploits at City only days prior.

A place in the Champions League semi-finals for the third time under Klopp is on the line.

April 16 – Man City (N) FA Cup

And only six days after their league meeting, Liverpool and City will come to blows again with a place in the FA Cup final on the line.

This is the first time since 2003 that the two have met in this competition and Wembley will continue to play host despite the significant travel disruptions for both sets of fans.

April 19 – Man United (H)

The rearranged visit of Man United then swiftly follows in the second home league game of the month, which will see Liverpool’s bid for the title and United’s push for the top four continue.

The last time the two met proved memorable indeed, with Klopp’s side putting five unanswered goals beyond United on their home turf and the same again would not go amiss!

It’s the next fixture in a relentless schedule but there will be no need for extra motivation for this one.

April 24 – Everton (H)

The first back-to-back home games of the month then sees the visit of Everton, who find themselves in a troubling relegation battle that could be dire by the time they venture across Stanley Park.

Frank Lampard’s side, at the time of writing, are two points above the relegation zone – with two games in hand – but meet seven members of the top 10 in their last 10 games.

There ought to be no repeat of their behind-closed-doors success last time around!

April 26/27 – Possible CL Semi-Final 1st Leg (H)

A possible Champions League semi-final could then be in the reckoning, should Liverpool overcome Benfica earlier in the month.

If that is the case, the Reds will play the first leg at Anfield against either Bayern Munich or Villarreal.

If not, the postponed trip to Aston Villa due to the FA Cup semi-final could be slotted in here with free midweeks few and far between such is Liverpool’s success thus far.

April 30 – Newcastle (A)

The month then closes out with a trip to St James’ Park, to meet a revitalised Newcastle that have dragged themselves out of the relegation zone under Eddie Howe and thanks to a busy January window.

The reverse fixture in December saw Liverpool run out 3-1 victors, with Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold all on the scoresheet.

There are only three league games to follow this trip to the northeast, must-win will, again, be the word.

Liverpool Academy and Women’s Fixtures

U23s

Chelsea (H) – Premier League 2 – Sat, Apr 2, 12pm

Blackpool (H) – Lancs Senior Cup – Mon, Apr 11, 2pm

West Ham (H) – Premier League 2 – Sun, Apr 17, 2pm

Leicester (HA – Premier League 2 – Mon, Apr 25, 7pm

U18s

Leeds (H) – U18 Premier League – Sat, Apr 9, 12pm

Man City (A) – U18 Premier League – Thu, Apr 14, 12pm

Wolves (H) – U18 Premier League – Tues, Apr 19, 2pm

Sunderland (A) – U18 Premier League – Sat, Apr 23, 11am

Nottingham Forest (H) – U18 Premier League – Tues, Apr 26, 1pm

Blackburn (H) – U18 Premier League – Sat, Apr 30, 11am

Women

Bristol City (A) – Championship – Sun, Apr 3, 3pm

Sheffield United (A) – Championship – Sun, Apr 24, 2pm