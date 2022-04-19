It’s back to the Premier League for Liverpool and it’s a big one tonight with Man United the visitors. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

The two old rivals head into tonight’s clash in contrasting positions, Liverpool are continuing their push for the title while United are in a scrap for a top-four spot.

But that’s not where the differences end as while United are without a clear direction, the Reds are continuing their unified push toward history and three points tonight are imperative to that.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are unbeaten in their last 12 league outings and a win tonight will propel them two points ahead of Man City at the top, with Pep Guardiola’s side to meet Brighton on Wednesday.

So can Liverpool pile more misery on United and take top spot, at least temporarily?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 5am (Wednesday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man United is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

Liverpool vs. Man United is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man United is being shown live on USA Network (4K) and NBC Universo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Liverpool vs. Man United is being shown live on USA Network (4K) and NBC Universo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Man United and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Man United and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest Premier League game on the following channels worldwide:

