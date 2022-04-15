Rivalries were put aside as football clubs including Man United and Everton marked the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.

97 innocent lives were lost on this day in 1989, in the worst sporting disaster in British history – with the subsequent cover-up and lies from the government, police, football authorities and media causing further hurt for the families and survivors.

Football clubs such Everton, Man United, Man City and Tottenham marked the anniversary with posts on social media.

“We stand with LFC in remembering the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster, 33 years on from that fateful day,” wrote Man United. “They will never be forgotten.”

“We were – and remain – a city united in its grief,” noted Everton.

Thirty-three years ago today, a devastating tragedy occurred during Liverpool's FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough stadium in Sheffield. We were – and remain – a city united in its grief. ??? — Everton (@Everton) April 15, 2022

We stand with @LFC in remembering the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster, 33 years on from that fateful day. They will never be forgotten. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 15, 2022

?? Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the Hillsborough tragedy 33 years ago. Never forgotten. https://t.co/4kcScoeSR8 — Tranmere Rovers FC (@TranmereRovers) April 15, 2022

Sending our thoughts and sympathy to the @LFC football family and all those affected on the anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster ? https://t.co/N0cGeriW2s — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 15, 2022

Our thoughts today are with @LFC and those who lost loved ones in the Hillsborough Stadium disaster on 15 April 1989. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 15, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all those affected by the Hillsborough Disaster. We will never forget those who did not return home. ??? https://t.co/r64jeii3d5 — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 15, 2022

Nobody should ever go to football and not come home Our thoughts are with those affected by the Hillsborough disaster ?? https://t.co/MkkfTCep7m — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 15, 2022

Peterborough United stand with @LFC in remembering the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster, 33 years on from that fateful day. They will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/utUXeIdckV — Peterborough United (@theposh) April 15, 2022

Liverpool’s upcoming Champions League opponents, Villarreal were also among those marking the anniversary.

Our thoughts today are with our friends at @LFC on the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster. You’ll never walk alone. — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) April 15, 2022

And Man United player Marcus Rashford also paid tribute, saying simply: “Never forgotten.”