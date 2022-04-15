Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 9, 2022: Tributes to the 97 Liverpool supporters who died as a result of the Hillsborough Stadium Disaster pictured at the eternal flame memorial at Anfield ahead of the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Shrewsbury Town FC. This week MP's have proposed a Hillsborough Law that would require authorities to disclose all information after a public disaster to avoid the cover-ups that followed the 1986 tragedy. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

“We stand with LFC” – Man United, Everton among clubs to pay respects on Hillsborough anniversary

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Rivalries were put aside as football clubs including Man United and Everton marked the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.

97 innocent lives were lost on this day in 1989, in the worst sporting disaster in British history – with the subsequent cover-up and lies from the government, police, football authorities and media causing further hurt for the families and survivors.

Football clubs such Everton, Man United, Man City and Tottenham marked the anniversary with posts on social media.

“We stand with LFC in remembering the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster, 33 years on from that fateful day,” wrote Man United. “They will never be forgotten.”

“We were – and remain – a city united in its grief,” noted Everton.

Liverpool’s upcoming Champions League opponents, Villarreal were also among those marking the anniversary.

And Man United player Marcus Rashford also paid tribute, saying simply: “Never forgotten.”

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments