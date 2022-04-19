Jurgen Klopp praised Anfield’s “pure class” and relieved concerns over Thiago after Liverpool’s emphatic 4-0 victory over Man United on Tuesday night.

Here are four key things from Klopp’s post-match press conference…

United “will strike back” – but “we were too good”

In reality, Liverpool were always expected to pummel United at Anfield – particularly given their dominance at Old Trafford earlier in the season.

But to come away with a 4-0 win, making it 9-0 over two games this season, gave supporters a real sense of pride – and a reason to gloat – after the final whistle.

However, while Klopp admitted that Liverpool were “too good” for their rivals, he insisted United “will be there again” in the future.

“The 9-0, I’m not interested,” he claimed.

“That’s really something for the supporters. If they want to celebrate 9-0 then they can do that, but it’s not for me.

“We want to have three points – if it would have been twice 1-0, I would feel exactly the same.

“I know it will not last forever. They will strike back, they will be there again, this club is too powerful.

“But in the moment, for tonight, we were too good, that’s the truth.”

No injury for Thiago!

Late in the second half, fears were raised over a suspected hamstring injury for Thiago, who was replaced by Naby Keita with 10 minutes left to play.

Fortunately, Klopp revealed that though he too was concerned, the Spaniard only came off due to a wardrobe malfunction.

“He ripped his shorts! I thought he had done something else,” the manager explained.

“He told me he was fine!”

All together now…phew.

“My moment of the game”

On a night when Liverpool did the double over their rivals in style, and Mohamed Salah ended his goal drought, the “moment of the game” for Klopp came elsewhere.

It came, in fact, in the seventh minute, when the entire stadium stood up in tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo’s newborn son, who sadly passed away before the game.

“My moment of the game, even though it was very important and a great result, was the seventh minute when our people showed pure class,” Klopp said.

“The whole stadium together showed pure class.

“Obviously, everybody knew since yesterday, I heard for the first time about it. There are so many things much more important in life than football, and obviously, we really feel for Cristiano and his family.

“So that was my moment of the game.”

Will Klopp watch Man City vs. Brighton?

“It’s not likely,” Klopp insists.

With Liverpool moving back to the top of the table with their win, focus will now turn to Wednesday night when City host Brighton.

If City drop points, the Reds will finally be clear of their rivals with six games left to play in the Premier League – but Klopp says he won’t be watching.

He added: “I hopefully have something to do which makes more sense!”