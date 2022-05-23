Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
2J1M2TA MARSEILLE, FRANCE - MARCH 25: Aurelien Tchouameni of France during the international friendly match between France and Ivory Coast at Orange Velodrome
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liverpool FC Transfer Rumours  •  

Aurelien Tchouameni ‘agrees personal terms’ with Liverpool – and Real Madrid!

Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has reportedly agreed personal terms with both Liverpool and Real Madrid, with mixed messages on his preferred move.

Following the climax of the Premier League season, the Reds have already announced their first signing of the summer in Fulham attacker Fabio Carvalho.

Though there is still one game left to play, in the Champions League final, preparations are already advanced for the new campaign – and it is widely reported that there is interest in Tchouameni.

Tchouameni, a 22-year-old all-round midfielder, made 50 appearances for Monaco this season, scoring five goals and laying on three assists as the principality club finished third in Ligue 1.

While that booked Monaco’s place in the Champions League playoffs, their No. 8 is still expected to depart in the summer transfer window.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Tchouameni has already agreed personal terms with the two Champions League finalists, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

2H05PWN Milano, Italy. 10th Oct, 2021. Aurelien Tchouameni of France in action during the Uefa Nations League final match between Spain and France at San Siro stadium in Milano (Italy), October 10th, 2021. Photo Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto Credit: insidefoto srl/Alamy Live News

RMC Sport claim that the two clubs are now in negotiations with Monaco over a potential deal, with the player set to decide on his destination by the end of the week, having already ruled out PSG.

A price tag of around £67.8 million has been set, which would represent Liverpool’s second-highest transfer fee ever.

However, there are conflicting reports over whether Tchouameni will join the Reds, with sources on Merseyside suggesting he is set for Real instead.

The Mirror‘s David Maddock and the Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst relay word from sources at Liverpool that their belief is the Frenchman will head to LaLiga.

Maddock claims there is “little chance he will come to England” while Gorst added that “the Reds have been informed by the player’s representatives” of his intention to join Real.

Aurelien Tchouameni of AS Monaco (Image: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage/Alamy Live News)

It must be stressed, though, that club sources frequently use the local press to their advantage in transfer talks – and particularly the Liverpool Echo, who previously downplayed interest in the likes of Alisson and Thiago.

Furthermore, French newspaper L’Equipe – as per GFFN – claimed on Monday that Tchouameni was “dreaming” of a move to Liverpool, having prioritised the Premier League club.

They suggest Tchouameni would require a fee of up to £84.8 million, though, which would almost certainly price the Reds out.

Champions League Final 2022 Programme - Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Champions League Final 2022 Matchday Programme

Get the historic souvenir Liverpool vs. Real Madrid Champions League Final 2022 matchday programme, with worldwide delivery.

ORDER NOW

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments