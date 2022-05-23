Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has reportedly agreed personal terms with both Liverpool and Real Madrid, with mixed messages on his preferred move.

Following the climax of the Premier League season, the Reds have already announced their first signing of the summer in Fulham attacker Fabio Carvalho.

Though there is still one game left to play, in the Champions League final, preparations are already advanced for the new campaign – and it is widely reported that there is interest in Tchouameni.

Tchouameni, a 22-year-old all-round midfielder, made 50 appearances for Monaco this season, scoring five goals and laying on three assists as the principality club finished third in Ligue 1.

While that booked Monaco’s place in the Champions League playoffs, their No. 8 is still expected to depart in the summer transfer window.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Tchouameni has already agreed personal terms with the two Champions League finalists, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

RMC Sport claim that the two clubs are now in negotiations with Monaco over a potential deal, with the player set to decide on his destination by the end of the week, having already ruled out PSG.

A price tag of around £67.8 million has been set, which would represent Liverpool’s second-highest transfer fee ever.

However, there are conflicting reports over whether Tchouameni will join the Reds, with sources on Merseyside suggesting he is set for Real instead.

The Mirror‘s David Maddock and the Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst relay word from sources at Liverpool that their belief is the Frenchman will head to LaLiga.

Maddock claims there is “little chance he will come to England” while Gorst added that “the Reds have been informed by the player’s representatives” of his intention to join Real.

It must be stressed, though, that club sources frequently use the local press to their advantage in transfer talks – and particularly the Liverpool Echo, who previously downplayed interest in the likes of Alisson and Thiago.

Furthermore, French newspaper L’Equipe – as per GFFN – claimed on Monday that Tchouameni was “dreaming” of a move to Liverpool, having prioritised the Premier League club.

They suggest Tchouameni would require a fee of up to £84.8 million, though, which would almost certainly price the Reds out.