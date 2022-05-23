Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

CONFIRMED: Liverpool complete transfer of Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool have confirmed the transfer of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, with the 19-year-old officially joining the Reds this coming summer.

The versatile attacking midfielder is out of contract at the London club this summer and the two clubs agreed a deal after having failed in a late bid to complete the transfer in January.

Liverpool will pay an initial £5 million for the teenager, with a potential £2.7 million to be paid in add-ons, while Fulham hold a 20 percent sell-on clause.

Born in Portugal, Carvalho represented England at youth levels but has changed to represent Portugal at Under-21 level this year.

He scored 11 goals and assisted eight for Fulham in 38 appearances during their promotion-winning campaign.

The teenager follows Harvey Elliott‘s pathway to Anfield, having played alongside the Liverpool midfielder at youth level, while he is currently team-mates with ex-Reds winger Harry Wilson and loanee Neco Williams.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 7, 2022: Fulham's Fábio Carvalho during the Football League Championship match between Sheffield United FC and Fulham FC at Bramall Lane. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Though Portuguese-born, Carvalho is an England youth international and will qualify as a homegrown player when it comes to registration for the Premier League.

Carvalho is expected to be part of the Reds’ first-team squad for pre-season, including the two games in Asia – against Man United (Bangkok) and Crystal Palace (Singapore).

As it stands, there are no plans to loan him out for the next campaign.

Champions League Final 2022 Programme - Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Champions League Final 2022 Matchday Programme

Get the historic souvenir Liverpool vs. Real Madrid Champions League Final 2022 matchday programme, with worldwide delivery.

ORDER NOW

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments