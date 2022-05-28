Liverpool were left heartbroken after their 1-0 loss to Real Madrid, but Jurgen Klopp has vowed to “come again” – and to “book the hotel” in Istanbul!

The Reds were frustrated by a brilliant defensive display from Real, capped by Man of the Match heroics from Thibaut Courtois, as they lost 1-0 in Paris.

Vinicius Jr proved the match-winner, but both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will feel aggrieved as they saw great chances thwarted by the Belgian between the sticks.

After hopes of a quadruple, Liverpool will now parade a domestic double of the FA Cup and League Cup around the city on Sunday, which could leave a dull note on a thrilling campaign.

But Klopp took an optimistic view as he spoke to BT Sport after the final, going as far as to tell supporters to “book the hotel” in Istanbul for the 2023 Champions League final already.

“It’s not hard [to find perspective]. I have that already, but to be 100 percent honest I’m the only one in the dressing room,” he said.

“I know when we lost against Sevilla in Basel, or [to Real] in Kyiv, [I felt] it’s not bad to get final.

“It’s obviously a different kind of success, not the success you want to have, but I have the strong feeling we come again.

“That’s how it is. The boys are really competitive, we have an outstanding group together, we will again have an outstanding group together and then we go again.

“Obviously we have to try a bit more often than others, but no problem.

“Where is it next year? Istanbul. Book the hotel!”