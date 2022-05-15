Liverpool’s players further etched their names into Reds folklore after winning the FA Cup, celebrating the success in style.

A second trophy of an amazing season was won on Saturday, as Jurgen Klopp‘s team beat Chelsea on penalties at Wembley.

Liverpool had to dig deep after losing both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to injury, but the mentality monsters got over the finish line yet again.

Once the trophy lift was done, Klopp and his players returned to the dressing to enjoy their win, with some sharing the celebrations on social media.

Here’s a look at some of the best posts from these true modern-day Liverpool greats.

The trophy was paraded around the dressing room…

???”Freed from desire

Mind and senses purified

Freed from desire

Mind and senses purified”????

Some players posed with their medals…

And the whole squad savoured a second trophy so far!

Though it was another memorable achievement for Liverpool, the party was short-lived as Klopp and his players have flown straight back to Merseyside for a return to training.

A session takes place at Kirkby on Sunday morning before a trip to Southampton in the Premier League, with focus required in the final three games of the season.

Two trophies are already in the bag but there are two more to fight for, including the Champions League – the scenes inside the dressing room and beyond would be far greater if more silverware is secured come the end of May.