Divock Origi is set to depart Liverpool on the expiry of his contract this summer, with the Belgian striker having agreed personal terms with his next club.

Origi joined the Reds in 2014, spending the next season back on loan with Lille, and has gone on to achieve legendary status on Merseyside.

His slew of crucial goals have made him a popular figure among supporters, but it has rarely been the case that he has held down a regular starting role under Jurgen Klopp.

With his 18 appearances so far this season, of which only five have come as a starter, Origi has not played enough to activate a one-year extension clause within his contract, and he is now due to leave as a free agent.

It has long been reported that talks had been ongoing with AC Milan, and now The Athletic‘s James Pearce is among those to report that a move is being finalised.

Pearce reports that Origi has agreed personal terms with the Serie A club, though no contract has been signed at this stage, nor has the player undergone a medical.

Sources in Italy claim that a medical is scheduled for after the Champions League final on May 28 – which is, of course, just common sense given his commitment to Liverpool between now and the end of the season.

Bar any late collapse in the situation, Origi will then complete his free transfer to AC Milan on July 1, when his contract at Anfield will officially end.

It is possible that Klopp will confirm the news of Origi’s impending exit in his press conference ahead of the Premier League closer against Wolves on Sunday, allowing supporters to pay tribute on his final appearance at Anfield.

The 27-year-old came off the bench in Tuesday night’s 2-1 victory at Southampton, which was his 175th outing in almost eight years with the club.

During that time, Origi has scored 41 goals and laid on 14 assists, and of the current squad only Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are ahead of him in Liverpool’s all-time goalscorers list.