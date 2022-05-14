Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Hendo makes history & Tsimikas’ winning moment – Best photos as Liverpool win FA Cup!

Liverpool are FA Cup winners for the first time since 2006, with Kostas Tsimikas providing the winning moment as Jurgen Klopp‘s men took us to the drama of penalties once again!

How is the heart? Has it settled down yet?!

For the second time this season, the Reds have gone the distance against Chelsea and required a penalty shootout to come out on top, this time in the FA Cup.

It was another showing of the elite mentality fostered within this team, they really are something else.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool players line-up for a team group photograph before the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was a final that had everything but a goal for 120 minutes, one that shredded the nerves and had plenty of prayers sent up to the football gods.

But the celebrations after Alisson‘s crucial penalty save and Tsimikas’ winner more than made up for the stress Klopp’s side dished out, so feast your eyes on these beauties!

From the moment the Reds knew…

2J8AC6G Liverpool celebrate winning the Emirates FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday May 14, 2022.

To the Greek Scouser wheeling away, not sure exactly where he wants to end up…

2J8AC5D Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas celebrates scoring the winning penalty during the Emirates FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday May 14, 2022.

2J8AC5K Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas celebrates scoring the winning penalty during the Emirates FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday May 14, 2022.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas celebrates after scoring the decisive goal in the penalty shoot-out during the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas celebrates after scoring the decisive goal in the penalty shoot-out during the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

But Adrian has him covered!

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas celebrates after scoring the decisive goal in the penalty shoot-out during the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas celebrates after scoring the decisive goal in the penalty shoot-out during the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And then…it was time for another Henderson trophy shuffle – a record-breaking sixth time for the captain.

2J8AD7P Liverpool's Jordan Henderson (centre) lifts the trophy as he celebrates with his team-mates after winning the Emirates FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday May 14, 2022.

2J8AE8J Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates with the trophy after winning the Emirates FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday May 14, 2022.

And what about this man, Alisson Becker. World-class.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates by biting his winners' medal after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mo Salah was all smiles after insisting he will be fine for the Champions League final after coming off after just 30 minutes…

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah lifts the trophy after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara (L) and Mohamed Salah celebrate after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Just take a look at what it means…

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara celebrates after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané (L) celebrates with Roberto Firmino (R) after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker (R) celebrates with team-mate Joel Matip after the penalty shoot-out during the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And don’t worry, we didn’t forget about a certain Jurgen Klopp!

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp and his staff celebrate with the trophy after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Ladies and gentlemen, your 2022 FA Cup winners!

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson celebrates after with the trophy the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Two trophies down…

