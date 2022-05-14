Liverpool are FA Cup winners for the first time since 2006, with Kostas Tsimikas providing the winning moment as Jurgen Klopp‘s men took us to the drama of penalties once again!

How is the heart? Has it settled down yet?!

For the second time this season, the Reds have gone the distance against Chelsea and required a penalty shootout to come out on top, this time in the FA Cup.

It was another showing of the elite mentality fostered within this team, they really are something else.

It was a final that had everything but a goal for 120 minutes, one that shredded the nerves and had plenty of prayers sent up to the football gods.

But the celebrations after Alisson‘s crucial penalty save and Tsimikas’ winner more than made up for the stress Klopp’s side dished out, so feast your eyes on these beauties!

From the moment the Reds knew…

To the Greek Scouser wheeling away, not sure exactly where he wants to end up…

But Adrian has him covered!

And then…it was time for another Henderson trophy shuffle – a record-breaking sixth time for the captain.

And what about this man, Alisson Becker. World-class.

Mo Salah was all smiles after insisting he will be fine for the Champions League final after coming off after just 30 minutes…

Just take a look at what it means…

And don’t worry, we didn’t forget about a certain Jurgen Klopp!

Ladies and gentlemen, your 2022 FA Cup winners!

Two trophies down…