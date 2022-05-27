Liverpool have confirmed that Thiago and Fabinho will travel in the Champions League final squad, with the Spaniard back following an Achilles injury.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash with Real Madrid, there had been doubts over whether Thiago would be passed fit, having been forced off on the final day of the Premier League.

The midfielder suffered an Achilles injury in the 3-1 win over Wolves, and joined Fabinho on the treatment table days before the Champions League final.

While Fabinho had long been pencilled in for a return in Paris, question marks remained over Thiago‘s availability.

But Liverpool have now confirmed that the pair are part of the travelling squad that will fly to France later on Friday.

It is a major boost to Jurgen Klopp‘s squad after the No. 6 rejoined training earlier in the week, with the manager due to provide a full update on Thiago‘s fitness during his pre-match press conference at 3.45pm (BST).

The hope will be that Thiago is able to start, with the trio of Fabinho, Thiago and Jordan Henderson the likely midfield if all is well.

Naby Keita is also available, along with the likes of James Milner, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but there are not expected to be many surprises when it comes to Klopp’s starting lineup.

His biggest decision perhaps rests on which of Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip will partner Virgil van Dijk at centre-back.

Fellow defender Joe Gomez is also due to make the flight to Paris, but Divock Origi is not set to be in the squad having suffered a muscle injury last weekend.