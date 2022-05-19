After picking up an untimely hamstring injury, there were concerns aplenty for Fabinho‘s chances of playing in the Champions League final but he is “really confident” of doing so.

The Brazilian left many holding their breaths as they awaited the severity of his hamstring injury after the win at Aston Villa on May 10.

The news was immediately promising as a return for the final in Paris was well within reach, causing a collective sigh of relief.

And while he has been focused on his recovery, Liverpool have won the FA Cup and pushed the title race until the final day, leaving two games with two trophies on the line.

The second of which, in Paris, Fabinho is “really confident” that he will be there “to play” against his former club Real Madrid.

“I am really looking forward to playing in Paris in the Champions League final. I am really confident I will be fit to play and help my teammates,” Fabinho said in the official LFC Cup Winners magazine.

“We are working hard on treatment and the medical staff are doing everything possible to make me fit. I am really looking forward to it and to helping the team.”

The conviction of his words speaks volumes, he also told AS “I’ll be there… to play,” and it ensures he will, again, be an invaluable asset to Jurgen Klopp.

An 18-day absence should not come as a significant detriment to his performance. After all, he has 47 appearances to his name this season from Liverpool’s 61 games to date – a relentless run that Fabinho has been at the heart of.

Although, he did have to sit out of the FA Cup final and he conceded he is someone that is more nervous watching than playing.

“I was really nervous,” Fabinho said of the FA Cup final. “I was talking to someone and I said when I played in the Carabao Cup final I was confident, but outside of the pitch it is really different.

“We played a really good game and we had chances to win the game in normal time, but we did not take them. They had really good chances as well and it wasn’t easy to watch this game.

“It was a really good game of football – both teams played a really good game – and I am happy because we won the FA Cup.”

And now there are two games remaining with two trophies on the line. Just one last push is needed.

