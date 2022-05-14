James Milner has stressed that game time will be paramount in this summer’s contract talks, but that he “would be silly” to turn down an extended stay.

Liverpool’s vice-captain will see his existing deal with the club expire on July 1, and as yet there have been no concrete negotiations regarding a new one.

However, Jurgen Klopp has maintained his desire to keep the No. 7 at Anfield for at least another year, and talks are planned to take place upon the season’s conclusion.

It remains to be seen whether Milner will put pen to paper on another contract, but as he spoke to Alan Shearer in an interview for The Athletic, the 36-year-old suggested that was his priority.

“I’ve worked hard in my career to do everything right, to be fit and available and to play longer, so it would seem a shame not to do that,” he said.

“So, yeah. You go back to what Jurgen said.

“He’s one of the very best managers in the world and if he wants me here for another year, it would be silly not to play, wouldn’t it?”

But any extension, Milner insists, will be contingent on the guarantee of minutes on the pitch.

“When I come to make that decision it will be incredibly hard,” he explained.

“Liverpool is an incredible place to play football and we have a great bunch of guys, but that is the point isn’t it, to play football?

“I just want to contribute. If I feel like I’m not contributing enough and I’m a passenger for the guys then it’s not really worth it.”

Milner added: “The club have been great. We’ve said we’ll talk at the end of the season and work it out.”

It would be no surprise to see Milner spend another season with Liverpool, potentially seeing out the rest of his playing career, rather than heading lower down the Premier League for a regular starting role.

He has still made 36 appearances this season, with 1,191 minutes on the clock, and though changes at expected in midfield this summer, he could expect a similar return next time out.