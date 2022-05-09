Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 13, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and SL Benfica at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Jurgen Klopp admits lineup challenge – ‘hopes’ for Roberto Firmino involvement vs. Villa

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Jurgen Klopp acknowledges that his team selection does not get easier thanks to a fit squad as he spoke of Roberto Firmino‘s chances of featuring against Aston Villa.

Liverpool will have had less than three days from the final whistle against Tottenham to the first at Aston Villa in another important league fixture that precedes a cup final.

Klopp has readily looked to utilise his squad to maintain fresh legs throughout and the trip to Villa Park is likely to be no different with choices aplenty for his XI.

But Roberto Firmino could be back in contention after missing the last six games with a foot injury having continued to ramp up his training over the course of the last week.

“Bobby trained before the last game, for two days, but we don’t train a lot so he always has to do more – that’s what he’s still doing,” Klopp said.

“The decision for tomorrow is he gets closer and closer, hopefully, he can be involved.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 19, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“It’s a challenge, to be honest,” Klopp told reporters on Monday regarding his team selection.

“Very often [in the past] my decisions get easier with all the information I get from the medical department because then I don’t have to choose between all of them, only a few.

“In these short periods between the games, I haven’t got all the final information yet. We will see. It’s difficult, challenging [to line up].”

There are a handful of players who could be in line for rotation on Tuesday evening after a taxing run of games, including Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago and Sadio Mane.

But for Klopp, it has long been a balance about striking the balance between rhythm, continuity and stability and that will all factor into his decisions against Steven Gerrard’s Villa.

FA Cup Final 2022 Souvenir Matchday Programme

Get the historic souvenir Chelsea vs. Liverpool FA Cup Final 2022 programme, with worldwide delivery.

ORDER NOW
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments