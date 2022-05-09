Jurgen Klopp acknowledges that his team selection does not get easier thanks to a fit squad as he spoke of Roberto Firmino‘s chances of featuring against Aston Villa.

Liverpool will have had less than three days from the final whistle against Tottenham to the first at Aston Villa in another important league fixture that precedes a cup final.

Klopp has readily looked to utilise his squad to maintain fresh legs throughout and the trip to Villa Park is likely to be no different with choices aplenty for his XI.

But Roberto Firmino could be back in contention after missing the last six games with a foot injury having continued to ramp up his training over the course of the last week.

“Bobby trained before the last game, for two days, but we don’t train a lot so he always has to do more – that’s what he’s still doing,” Klopp said.

“The decision for tomorrow is he gets closer and closer, hopefully, he can be involved.

“It’s a challenge, to be honest,” Klopp told reporters on Monday regarding his team selection.

“Very often [in the past] my decisions get easier with all the information I get from the medical department because then I don’t have to choose between all of them, only a few.

“In these short periods between the games, I haven’t got all the final information yet. We will see. It’s difficult, challenging [to line up].”

There are a handful of players who could be in line for rotation on Tuesday evening after a taxing run of games, including Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago and Sadio Mane.

But for Klopp, it has long been a balance about striking the balance between rhythm, continuity and stability and that will all factor into his decisions against Steven Gerrard’s Villa.