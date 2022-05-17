Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, May 17, 2022: Liverpool's James Milner during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Southampton vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ huge league clash here!

A win is a must tonight at Southampton for Liverpool to have a chance at the Premier League title on the final day. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at St Mary’s is 7.45pm (UK), the referee is Martin Atkinson.

Tonight’s blog is run by Dan Clubbe, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @dan_clubbe & in the comments below.

Teams

Southampton: McCarthy; Salisu, Stephens, Lyanco; Walker-Peters, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Redmond; Tella, Elyounoussi, Broja

Subs: Willy, Bednarek, Valery, Romeu, Djenepo, S.Armstrong, A.Armstrong, Adams, Long

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas; Milner, Elliott, Jones; Jota, Minamino, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, R.Williams, Robertson, Henderson, Keita, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Diaz

Our coverage updates automatically below:

