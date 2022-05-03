Liverpool have a third Champions League final under Jurgen Klopp within reach, now to finish off the job at Villarreal! We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at El Madrigal is 8pm (UK), the referee is Danny Makkelie (NED).
Tonight’s blog is run by Dan Clubbe, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @dan_clubbe & in the comments below.
Teams
Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Coquelin, Capoue, Parejo, Lo Celso; Moreno, Dia
Subs: Asenjo, Jorgensen, Gaspar, Alcacer, Iborra, Chukwueze, Trigueros, Pena, Mandi, Gomez, Pedraza, Aurier
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Henderson, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Diaz, Origi
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments