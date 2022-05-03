Liverpool have a third Champions League final under Jurgen Klopp within reach, now to finish off the job at Villarreal! We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at El Madrigal is 8pm (UK), the referee is Danny Makkelie (NED).

Kickoff at El Madrigal is 8pm (UK), the referee is Danny Makkelie (NED).

Teams

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Coquelin, Capoue, Parejo, Lo Celso; Moreno, Dia

Subs: Asenjo, Jorgensen, Gaspar, Alcacer, Iborra, Chukwueze, Trigueros, Pena, Mandi, Gomez, Pedraza, Aurier

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Henderson, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Diaz, Origi

