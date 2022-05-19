Liverpool FC and Liverpool City Council have announced that, after winning the League Cup and FA Cup so far this season, there will be a parade regardless of the outcome in the Premier League and Champions League.

The Reds are facing a defining seven days ahead, with the Premier League title race to conclude on Sunday, before the Champions League final against Real Madrid next Saturday.

Previously, plans were in place to hold a victory parade the day after the Champions League final if either of those two trophies were secured.

But now Liverpool have announced that a parade will take place from 4pm on Sunday, May 29 regardless, of their success throughout the rest of the month – after already clinching the Women’s Championship, the FA Cup and the League Cup.

“Whatever the outcome of the end of the season and the Champions League final, Liverpool FC and Liverpool FC Women have already done us proud,” mayor Joanne Anderson explained.

“We will give both teams the homecoming celebration they deserve.”

The route would begin at Allerton Maze and travel north through Queens Drive, Mill Bank, West Derby Road, Islington, Leeds Street and the Strand, to end at Blundell Street.

It will be the first such parade in Liverpool since 2019, when Jurgen Klopp and his players brought the club’s sixth European Cup back from Madrid.

Over 750,000 supporters lined the streets following the Champions League triumph that day.

As the date for the parade falls on the anniversary of the Heysel Stadium disaster, tributes will be paid to the 39 supporters who lost their lives in Brussels in 1985.