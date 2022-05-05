Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 12, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and SL Benfica. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool in big injury boost as Roberto Firmino makes training return

Roberto Firmino is back involved in team training after a frustrating four weeks on the sidelines with a foot injury, putting him in contention for the Tottenham‘s visit on Saturday.

The Brazilian picked up the foot injury in the final moments of the FA Cup semi-final win at the start of April, forcing him to miss the last five games.

Jurgen Klopp described the injury as “a little strain on the middle foot bone” that proved “very painful” and tedious to treat.

But after making progress in his individual programme, Firmino returned to team training on Thursday – ensuring no senior player is on the injury list with six games to go.

The manager was pleased to report Liverpool’s No. 9 was back running prior to the Reds’ trip to Villarreal, but he will be delighted now that Firmino is back in the mix.

Whether Spurs’ visit comes too soon to inject him back into the XI remains to be seen, but his availability will be welcomed by Klopp as he looks to rotate his forward line.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have been heavily relied upon and now Firmino can look to play a significant part of the run-in as the Reds look to make history.

Academy duo Luke Chambers and Oakley Cannonier were also present with the first team at Kirkby, following on from their Lancashire Senior Cup triumph on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool squad in training on Thursday

Harvey Elliott and Roberto Firmino of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on January 18, 2022 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Chambers

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Milner, Elliott, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain,

Forwards: Salah, Mane, Diaz, Jota, Firmino, Minamino, Origi, Cannonier

