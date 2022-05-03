Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Liverpool set for familiar conditions – but may need “submarine” for “relentless” rain

Jurgen Klopp and his squad made for relaxed figures as they boarded the team bus on route to a light session ahead of tonight’s game, while supporters were greeted with non-stop rain.

The Reds are, at least, 90 minutes away from a Champions League final for what would be the third time in the space of just five seasons.

They, of course, hold a two-goal advantage heading into the second leg and know they will need to keep the home support quiet from the get-go.

Ahead of tonight’s kickoff, the team were pictured leaving their hotel to put the finishing touches on their preparations – with Klopp more than happy to greet fans waiting outside:

They caught a break in the rain, something not every Liverpool supporter has been able to enjoy as the region has been hit with rain, rain and some more rain.

Not exactly what one would expect with a trip to Spain in May…

Safe to say, expect wet weather football tonight!

There must be something in the waters when Liverpool and Villarreal meet in a European semi-final.

