Jurgen Klopp and his squad made for relaxed figures as they boarded the team bus on route to a light session ahead of tonight’s game, while supporters were greeted with non-stop rain.

The Reds are, at least, 90 minutes away from a Champions League final for what would be the third time in the space of just five seasons.

They, of course, hold a two-goal advantage heading into the second leg and know they will need to keep the home support quiet from the get-go.

Ahead of tonight’s kickoff, the team were pictured leaving their hotel to put the finishing touches on their preparations – with Klopp more than happy to greet fans waiting outside:

? Liverpool looking very relaxed ahead of their semi-final second leg against Villarreal pic.twitter.com/LhtcrspaHy — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 3, 2022

They caught a break in the rain, something not every Liverpool supporter has been able to enjoy as the region has been hit with rain, rain and some more rain.

Not exactly what one would expect with a trip to Spain in May…

This rain is not easing! pic.twitter.com/3ZyQ3TOmKh — Vinny O'Connor (@VinnOConnor) May 3, 2022

If you’re going the match, bring a submarine — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) May 3, 2022

?? Come to Spain in May for a Champions League semi-final they said…. pic.twitter.com/Zxg4eoOBog — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) May 3, 2022

like monsoon in Valencia, need Liquiproof asap — J. (@jaytothelo) May 3, 2022

The rain in Spain stays mainly in the plane….not today it doesn't . It stays in Villarreal where apparently it only rains 3 days in the year. Welcome to day 1 . Spot the Scouser in shorts and flip flops ? — MerPol Liverpool FC (@MerPolLFC) May 3, 2022

Just arrived in Villarreal, storm like weather here. Pitch looks okay from my POV it’s just everything else. Hopefully this passes through and the game goes ahead.@ChampionsLeague / @talkSPORT pic.twitter.com/zL0Qo2Rjsl — Declan McCarthy (@dec11mcc) May 3, 2022

Not getting any drier in Villarreal pic.twitter.com/9ijmh5bx0z — Jim Proudfoot (@JimProudfoot) May 3, 2022

This is up there with some of the worst rain I’ve ever seen in my life. It’s aggressive and relentless and I can’t find a taxi in Castellon to save my life — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) May 3, 2022

Hope the drainage is better on the pitch in Villarreal ? #VILLIV #UCL pic.twitter.com/ogfVYQofHX — Dan Salisbury-Jones (@dsj_itv) May 3, 2022

Not very Spanish weather this pic.twitter.com/N4Ta60ue5M — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) May 3, 2022

Safe to say, expect wet weather football tonight!

There must be something in the waters when Liverpool and Villarreal meet in a European semi-final.