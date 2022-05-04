Liverpool to play Real Madrid – Full Champions League Final info

Liverpool FC will face Real Madrid in the 2022 Champions League final in Paris later this month, a repeat of the 2018 showpiece and revenge will be in the air.

Real Madrid saw off Man City 3-1 (AET) on Wednesday night at the Bernabeu, 6-5 on aggregate, to set up the final with Jurgen Klopp‘s side, after they overcame Villarreal the night prior.

Riyad Mahrez scored the opener that looked to have settled the fate of the tie for City, only for Real to dramatically spring into action late in the second half with two Rodrygo goals in just over a minute.

Extra-time was forced and with no further goals, Carlo Ancelotti’s side booked their spot in the final alongside the Reds.

Liverpool have been designated as the home side for the final in Paris.

Previous Meetings

The Reds have met Real Madrid three times in the last four years, the most notable of which came in the 2018 final in Kyiv – Klopp’s first European Cup final with the club.

It was a night that saw everything that could go wrong, go wrong and a spot of revenge would not go amiss – especially when you also consider the quarter-final defeat last season.

Mohamed Salah‘s wish was to meet the Spanish side and he’s seen it granted!

The two teams did meet in the 1981 European Cup final in Paris, the winner that day? Liverpool.

Where is the final?

The final will be played at the Stade de France, which is in the Saint-Denis district of northern Paris.

It was due to have been played in St. Petersburg but was moved after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

Liverpool have never played at the Stade de France, which was built in 1998 in time for the World Cup and has a capacity of 75,000 for the final.

Liverpool won the European Cup in Paris in 1981, at the Parc des Princes stadium – against Real Madrid.

The Stade de France hosted the 2006 Champions League final, which Barcelona won 2-1 against Arsenal.

When is the final?

The final takes place on Saturday, May 28, with a 8pm BST / 9pm local time kick off.

That’s six days after the final game of the Premier League season, against Wolves at Anfield on May 22.

The Reds will travel to Paris on Friday, May 27 and train at the Stade de France that evening.

What’s the ticket details?

UEFA announced ticket allocation and pricing last month, with 20,000 tickets for each club to distribute.

12,000 more tickets were made available via an open ballot, which is now closed.

Tickets range in price across four different categories; Category 4: €70 (£58), Category 3: €180 (£150), Category 2: €490 (£408) and Category 1: €690 (£573).

UEFA additionally announced that 10,000 tickets are “reserved for the fans of the two teams will be offered for free to reward the lifeblood of the game for their loyal support during the pandemic.”

Liverpool FC will confirm ticket selling process in the coming days.

Where to buy the Champions League Final Programme

