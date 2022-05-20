Pep Guardiola has looked to clarify his comments regarding “everyone in this country wants Liverpool to win,” but in doing so he has openly admitted Man City have no history.

For the second time in four seasons, the title race between Liverpool and Man City is to go to the final day with only one point separating the two teams.

It means both clubs are under the microscope with the Premier League title on the line, with Wolves and Aston Villa acting as potential spoilers of a party.

There will be a preference for many neutrals but that’s not how Guardiola felt earlier this month as a bizarre rant claimed, “Everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone.”

Jurgen Klopp subsequently laughed off the comments, and the reaction following the Reds’ FA Cup triumph certainly spoke to the contrary.

And ahead of the title-deciding day on Sunday, Guardiola attempted to clarify his previous comments and, in turn, pretty much openly conceded Man City have no history.

“I’m pretty sure my English isn’t good after four, five years, or maybe I don’t explain well,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday after being asked who he thought neutrals want to win.

“I said when you arrive in the time of the titles, the teams with more tradition, history, winning leagues and the Champions League, have more supporters.

“It happens in Spain with Barcelona and Real Madrid, and Germany and Italy. We are outsiders in the last decade. We were not there.

“In that moment, of course, people don’t want Liverpool or us to win. If you win, they don’t want you to win again.

“Liverpool fans want to win it, but none Liverpool fans prefer us. I’m not saying all the country are Liverpool fans, but in general, they are a team with more history in terms of titles.

“Maybe I’m wrong, but if you compare in countries all around the world there are two, three teams people support more than the other ones. Here is the same.

“People support United more than the other ones, Liverpool, Arsenal have a lot of history, we are new in this position.

“How many times have we lived in this position, in this history? Brighton, Paul Dickov, relegated, promoted, more? I don’t think so. So, it’s not much.

“It’s why it’s new for us, why we feel it’s a privilege and we won’t waste this opportunity to enjoy the 95 minutes.”

We’ve seen things they’ll never see.