Jurgen Klopp touched on all things title race, Pep Guardiola’s comments and perspective ahead of Liverpool’s crucial trip to Aston Villa on Tuesday evening.

Here are four key points from the manager as he looked ahead to the trip to Villa Park:

Is Bobby back yet?

There’s hope from Klopp that Roberto Firmino‘s absence will come to an end after six games, and we’d be happy to see him back!

“Bobby trained before the last game, for two days, but we don’t train a lot so he always has to do more – that’s what he’s still doing,” Klopp said.

“The decision for tomorrow is he gets closer and closer, hopefully, he can be involved.”

Another option up top never hurts!

Does everyone really support Liverpool?

When Pep Guardiola suggests “everyone in this country supports Liverpool,” it’s not going to stay on the down-low and Klopp was quick to laugh off the City boss’ rant.

“I live in Liverpool so a lot of people here want us to win the league, that’s true, but even here it’s probably only 50 percent – other people are involved in another fight,” Klopp said.

“Look, as a manager, and I had this experience recently, after a game we are obviously, how can I say it, we are massively influenced by the game and the situation.

“I have no idea if the whole country is supporting us, I don’t know that, it’s not the feeling I get, actually, when we go to other places and play there, it’s actually the opposite.

“But maybe he knows more about that than me.”

Why stop believing?

It was a frustrating weekend of results where Liverpool were concerned as Man City capitalise on the Anfield misstep to move three points clear at the top of the table.

But with three games remaining in the season there is still every chance for another twist and turn to come into play, so why should the Reds stop believing.

“It’s clear that it is not over. We both have three games left to play,” Klopp said. “My concern is how to win our games, not about Manchester City.

“As long as it is reachable, why should we stop believing?”

You’re right there, Jurgen!

All about perspective

It was a pretty clear and simple message from Klopp about Liverpool’s choice of perception heading into Tuesday’s game and it’s vitally important that it’s the right one:

“As human beings, it’s really cool, we can decide by ourselves how we see it.

“There are some facts but we are allowed to ignore them and then I try to help the boys see it like me and invite everybody else as well.

“Let’s just assume we won the last game and they lost and now we go to Aston Villa.

“That doesn’t make the Aston Villa game a little bit easier, not at all, it just gives you a nicer perspective and that’s what I think is important as well.”