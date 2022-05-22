Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 30, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring a goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Sadio Mane can equal 111-year-old feat as Mo Salah and Alisson chase awards

Sadio Mane could replicate a goalscoring feat last produced by a Liverpool player in 1911 in today’s Premier League closer against Wolves.

Mane has now scored on the final day of each of the last three seasons – netting five goals in that time.

Prior to Mane, the last player to score in each of the Reds’ last three final league fixtures of a campaign was Gordon Hodgson (1927-29)

Should he score today, Mane would become the first Liverpool player to find the net on the final day of four successive league campaigns since Ronald Orr (1908-11).

 

Fortress

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 24, 2022: Liverpool's Andy Robertson celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 240th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by Lindsey Parneby/Propaganda)

Liverpool are the only team unbeaten at home in the Premier League this season.

They have not lost in the last 22 Anfield league games since Fulham won 1-0 at a deserted stadium in March 2021.

The Reds are unbeaten at Anfield in the league this season and home and away are unbeaten in the top flight in 2022.

They have lost only one of the last 33 games in league and cup.

 

Gold rush

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 13, 2018: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah waves to the supporters after receiving the Golden Boot trophy for finishing the season as the leading League goal-scorer during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mo Salah, with 22, leads the race for the Golden Boot. He is one goal clear of Son Heung-min of Tottenham.

Salah also has more assists than any other Premier League player this season (13). Trent Alexander-Arnold has 12.

A clean sheet will guarantee Alisson a share of the Golden Glove, at least. He has 20 clean sheets – the same number as Man City’s Ederson.

 

Title odds

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 10, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool can only win the title today if they beat Wolves and Man City fail to win at home to Aston Villa.

The last time a team failed to win the top-flight title after leading the table on the final day was Liverpool in 1989.

They lost 2-0 to Arsenal at Anfield.

There would be a Premier League playoff match if Liverpool draw this game 5-5 and Villa win 6-0 at the Etihad!

 

Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 4, 2021: Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates after scoring an injury tinme winning goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool are looking to record a fifth consecutive league double over Wolves and an 11th successive league win over them.

In the last 10 victories, Liverpool have scored 21 times and conceded just two, while keeping eight clean sheets.

They have won 12, drawn two and lost just once in their 15 Premier League encounters. At Anfield in that time, the Reds have won six of the seven clashes with one loss.

Liverpool have won 17 of the last 19 Anfield league fixtures with Wolves.

In the Premier League era, Wolves have scored four times in 15 encounters with the Reds and they have not scored a first-half goal since Steve Mardenborough did so in their win at Anfield in January 1984 in the old First Division.

Bruno Lage’s men have lost eight of their last 13 Premier League games this season, with three victories and two draws.

 

This season’s scorers

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 7, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring the first equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool: Salah 30, Mane 22, Jota 21, Firmino 11, Minamino 10, Fabinho 8, Diaz 6, Origi 6, Keita 4, Henderson 3, Konate 3, Matip 3, Oxlade-Chamberlain 3, Van Dijk 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Robertson 2, Thiago 2, own goals 2, Elliott 1, Gordon 1, Jones 1

Wolves: Jimenez 6, Podence 6, Hwang 5, Coady 4, Neves 4, Dendoncker 3, Saiss 3, Trincao 3, own goals 3, Otto 2, Moutinho 2, Ait-Nouri 1, Gibbs-White 1, Kilman 1, Semedo 1, Traore 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).

