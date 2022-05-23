There is mixed news on the injured trio of Thiago, Fabinho and Joe Gomez ahead of the Champions League final, but at least two are expected back vs. Real Madrid.

Liverpool saw their Premier League title hopes fade at the last hurdle as Man City overcame Aston Villa for a 3-2 win that clinched the trophy.

Meanwhile, the Reds were playing out a 3-1 victory over Wolves that saw Thiago limp off with an unknown injury, which Jurgen Klopp described as “not good” in his post-match press conference.

The Spaniard underwent initial scans at the club’s training ground in Kirkby on Monday, and according to the Independent‘s Richard Jolly it is uncertain whether he will be back fit for the Champions League final.

Thiago has suffered an Achilles injury, it is reported, with Jolly claiming that it is “not serious but he is in a race against time to be available.”

With the final in Paris taking place on Saturday night, it will be a tight turnaround for Liverpool’s No. 6.

The 31-year-old has received a call-up to the Spain squad for their UEFA Nations League clashes with Portugal (June 2), the Czech Republic (June 5 and June 12) and Switzerland (June 9) next month, but it remains to be seen whether he will be fit.

Meanwhile, Klopp revealed in his pre-match interview with Sky Sports on Sunday that Fabinho is expected to rejoin full training early this week.

“Fab is in training but not with us yet,” he said. “But he will start at the beginning of next week.”

If Fabinho is able to train as soon as Monday or Tuesday, it is realistic that he would be considered for a starting spot in Paris.

Liverpool will be particularly eager to ensure the Brazilian is fit given Thiago‘s setback, with Fabinho now likely to start against his former club alongside Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita.

Elsewhere, the Press Association’s Carl Markham has reported that Gomez is now due to be back fit in time for the final on May 28.

That will be a boost to Klopp’s squad ranks, with Gomez able to fill in at either centre-back or right-back.

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah were both back in the squad on Sunday, and should regain their starting places against Real.

Divock Origi has played his last game for Liverpool after a muscle injury ruled him out.