It’s the final day of the season and the possibilities are endless for Liverpool, but they must first hold up their end with a win over Wolves. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

It’s been 281 days since Liverpool started their league campaign and it all comes to a close today, with Wolves the visitors and the title still on the line.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side knows they have to collect their final three points and then hope for a favour from Aston Villa at the Etihad for title celebrations to fall their way.

Whatever happens, this team have given us an incredible season that is not over after today, and it’s a day for celebration.

But you just never know…Up the Reds!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4pm (BST) – or 11am in New York, 8am in Los Angeles, 1am (Monday) in Sydney, 7pm in Dubai and 6pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Wolves is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Wolves is being shown live on Universo and USA Network in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Wolves and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ final league game of the season on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 2 Digitalb, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 2, ESPN2 Argentina, Star+, RUSH, Optus Sport, Sky Sport 3/HD, Sky Go, TOD, Star Sports Select HD1, VOOsport World 2, Play Sports 3, Play Sports, SuperSport Variety 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, ESPN2, Moja TV, SportKlub 2 Serbia, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport, DAZN, ESPN2 Chile, Migu, iQiyi, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, Sky HD, Sportklub 2 Croatia, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 4, Premier Sport 2, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX, TV3 Sport 2, TV3 Sport Open, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport+ Finland, RMC Sport en direct, Sky Sport 3/HD, Sky Ticket, Sky Go, Cosmote Sport 3 HD, Now Player, 622 Now Premier League 2, Digi Sport 1, SíminnSport, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, mola.tv, Mola, Mola TV App, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sport 2, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Arena, SPOTV ON 2, IPKO TVim, GO TV Anywhere, TSN7 Malta, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Ziggo Sport Tennis, Spark Sport, MaxTV Go, TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium 2, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Sport TV2, Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen, Eurosport Romania, Eurosport Player Romania, StarHub TV+, 104 (HD) mio Stadium, SportKlub 4 Slovenia, SuperSport PSL, DStv App, Movistar+, DAZN 2, Viaplay Sweden, True Premier Football HD 2, PPTV HD 36, AIS PLAY, S Sport, S Sport+, Setanta Sports+, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App, K+ SPORT 2

You can follow all the action today and throughout the 2021/22 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.