Liverpool FC 2021/22 Cup Final Programme Covers
Win all 3 Liverpool FC 2021/22 Cup Final matchday programmes

Liverpool are making history and here’s your chance to keep a piece of it with all three Liverpool 2021/22 Cup Final matchday programmes up for grabs.

Jurgen Klopp is the first manager of any English side to have taken his team to all three major Cup finals in the same season.

Having defeated Chelsea on penalties in the League Cup Final in February, Liverpool return to Wembley on Saturday, 14 May to face the Blues again in the FA Cup Final.

With the Premier League title race going to the wire, a historic quadruple is still on the cards, and the Reds will be looking to win their seventh European Cup when they taken on Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday, 28 May.

We’ve got all three 2021/22 Cup Final programmes to give away: League Cup, FA Cup and Champions League.

 

Enter the competition

Please read our competition terms and conditions.

To enter the competition, simply enter your details below and answer the simple question (hint: the answer can be found here). The competition closes at 12noon on Wednesday, 11 May.

