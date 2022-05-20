It’s a season of history making for Liverpool Football Club and we’ve got three Champions League Final 2022 programmes to give away.

Jurgen Klopp is the first manager of any English side to have taken his team to all three major Cup finals in the same season.

Having defeated Chelsea on penalties in both the League Cup Final in February, and FA Cup Final last week, the Reds travel to Paris on Saturday, 28 May to face the Real Madrid in the Champions League Final.

Read on for the chance to win one of three copies of the Champions League Final 2022 matchday programme.

