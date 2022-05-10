Sadio Mane‘s words after scoring the winner at Aston Villa spoke volumes of his character as he credited his team for making it “easy for me.”

Liverpool’s No. 10 has enjoyed a memorable season to date for club and country but has risen in prominence for the Reds in recent weeks and months.

The 30-year-old is thriving in the No. 9 role and has scored eight times in the last 11 games to take his tally for the campaign to 22 with four games remaining.

With his current contract expiring in 2023, there has been plenty of chatter surrounding his future and when asked if he’s ever been happier at Anfield, Mane’s response was simply class.

“When we won the trophies I was more happier,” Mane told Sky Sports. “I’m just trying to enjoy every moment and try to score and assist for my teammates.

“It’s all about the team, without the team, I’m nothing. The boys make it easy for me, I’m very happy.”

The response reflects Mane’s selfless nature and his team-first mentality, traits that have long endeared him to his manager, teammates and fans.

And both Jurgen Klopp and Jordan Henderson were full of praise after Mane, again, stood tall when Liverpool needed him most.

“Sadio Mane‘s performances have always been incredible,” Henderson said. “The amount of work he does for the team off the ball as well, defending at the other end and he has the quality in and around the box.

“It’s all the gym he does, all the neck muscles! It was an incredible finish and he gets us the three points.”

And Klopp followed up by saying: “He’s a machine, I told him after the game. Massive player, physicality is brutal.

“Top goal, just fantastic, world-class player.”