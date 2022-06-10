10 Liverpool FC records that will NEVER be broken

Liverpool’s deal to sign Darwin Nunez could eventually see them shatter their transfer record once more, but these records will simply never be broken again.

Jurgen Klopp‘s iconic Liverpool FC team are setting new highs all the time.

Having already broken their transfer record twice since Klopp’s arrival at the club, the Reds will again spend the most they ever have on a player if Nunez succeeds and triggers the bonuses in the £85 million deal agreed with Benfica.

However, there are some records set on the pitch that really are untouchable.

Ian Callaghan’s 857 appearances

The only place to start.

There is surely no catching the player to have made the most Liverpool appearances, the great Ian Callaghan.

Eight-hundred and fifty-seven appearances – yes, you read that right – is a staggering total posted in a stunning 19-year Reds career.

Callaghan won six league titles, two FA Cups and two European Cups.

Second- and third-placed appearance-makers Jamie Carragher (737) and Steven Gerrard (710) ended their respective careers still a huge 120 and 147 outings behind Callaghan.

For reference, the closest among the current squad is Jordan Henderson, who has made 449 appearances for the club.

Ian Rush’s 346 goals

This is another record it’s impossible to see ever being topped.

Anfield has been home to some of the most prolific goalscorers, but none more so than Ian Rush – the Reds’ record marksman with a staggering 346 goals.

Rush hit the net with unrivalled regularity during 660 appearances across 15 seasons, and is by far and away Liverpool’s record scorer, 61 strikes ahead of Roger Hunt.

67 games in a single season in 1983/84

After going all the way in both domestic cups and reaching the Champions League final, Liverpool played the maximum amount of fixtures they possibly could have in their remarkable 2021/22 campaign.

They played 63 matches across all competitions, but somehow that wasn’t a record.

The treble-winning team of 1983/84 played a whopping 67 matches along their way to winning the league title, European Cup and League Cup in Joe Fagan‘s first season.

Ray Clemence’s 16 goals conceded in 1978/79

The record-breaking efforts of Ray Clemence and his defence saw the Reds concede just 16 goals on the way to title glory in 1978/79, the fewest-ever shipped in a league season.

This incredible accomplishment is made even more impressive having come in a 42-game league season, in which Clemence kept a stunning 28 clean sheets and conceded just four times at Anfield.

Never again will such a formidable defensive record be produced by those in Liverpool red.

Phil Neal’s 417 consecutive appearances

On a list of records that will leave you astonished, the 417 consecutive outings made by Phil Neal is the most jaw-dropping of the lot.

He didn’t miss a single match from October 23, 1976 to September 24, 1983, playing every game in almost a full seven years of fixtures.

Neal will always be a legend for his contribution to Liverpool’s success, but he will hold his own special place with this feat which will never, ever be bettered.

Champions with 7 games remaining in 2019/20

Liverpool had to wait a long time for their first Premier League title, but when they did win it, they won it in style.

The class of 2019/20 will go down in the history books as one of England’s greatest ever-football teams, and with good reason.

The Reds’ title win with seven games remaining was the earliest any club in England has won the top division and is a record that will surely never be broken again.

The 14 players used during 1965/66

Bill Shankly only used 14 players during the whole of the 1965/66 campaign, the fewest ever utilised in a season in Anfield history.

It’s an astonishing feat, and one that’s made even more incredible by the tight-knit group winning the First Division while also reaching the European Cup Winners’ Cup final – which ended in defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

It is also something we will never see repeated, with 14 players often used solely in one game these days.

Mohamed Salah’s 44 goals in his debut season

As debut seasons go, Mohamed Salah‘s was pretty much perfect.

Nobody could have anticipated the Egyptian hitting the ground running in quite the way he did in 2017/18. He ended his first season with the Reds with a remarkable 44 goals in all competitions.

Second-best in terms of goals in debut seasons is Fernando Torres, who managed 33 in 2007/08.

Salah’s first campaign, though, was something to be admired, even more so when you consider he’s not a No. 9.

10 captains in 2015/16

Remarkably, 10 different players led out Liverpool in Klopp’s first season at the club.

James Milner (24), Henderson (23), Lucas Leiva (eight), Kolo Toure (two), Joe Allen (one), Christian Benteke (one), Jose Enrique (one), Jon Flanagan (one), Mamadou Sakho (one) and Martin Skrtel (one) all wore the armband at some point.

With Klopp now very much settled on his ‘leadership group’, with Henderson and Milner backed up by the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, it’s hard to imagine this ever happening again.

Ephraim Longworth’s 370 goalless matches

Will a player ever go 370 matches without scoring a goal for Liverpool again? We don’t think so!

Despite his non-existent goal record, Ephraim Longworth – Liverpool’s first-ever captain – will go down as one of the Reds’ all-time greats.

He won back-to-back league titles in 1921/22 and 1922/23 and played for the club until he was 40.

Joe Gomez has so far gone 142 Liverpool games without scoring, but his drought surely won’t carry on to the extent of Longworth’s!