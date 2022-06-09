Steve Clarke hailed the leadership qualities of captain Andy Robertson following Scotland’s 2-0 win over Armenia at Hampden Park.

A week after 2022 World Cup hopes ended with a demoralising defeat to Ukraine in the play-off semi-final at the national stadium, the Scots had to host the Armenians in their Nations League Group B1 opener.

Celtic full-back Anthony Ralston, making his first Scotland start, headed home in the 28th minute before Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna doubled that lead with a header from a corner five minutes from the break.

Clarke, who made six changes, revealed that Liverpool left-back Robertson had played a true captain’s part on and off the park.

He said: “It was important to refresh it and also important for the boys who played last week and had to go again.

“I have to mention the captain, I thought he was outstanding.

“He was outstanding in the dressing room before the game, himself, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, leaders, taking us on the pitch in a good frame of mind and with three good performances.

“But I thought the captain was exceptional. It was just in general, as a captain, leader.

“It is a role that Andy has really grown into and sometimes he doesn’t quite get the mentions that maybe he should do.

“And captains are important at this time, people you are looking for to step up, John McGinn, Callum McGregor that was important as well.”