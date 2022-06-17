Liverpool went the distance in all competitions last season, playing 63 games and lifting two trophies along the way – but would the same schedule look in 2022/23?

Jurgen Klopp‘s side set themselves a new benchmark in 2021/22 and will be aiming for more this coming season having shown what is possible.

The Reds reconvene for pre-season on July 4, and we now know that the Premier League campaign kicks off on August 6 at Fulham following the release of the Reds’ full 38-game schedule.

But that only makes up one of the four competitions Liverpool will compete in and with a World Cup breaking up the season, where do all the fixtures fit in?

Well, here is how the season is to look in full with dates for the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and the three international breaks.

August

Fulham (A) – Premier League – Saturday 6, 12.30pm

Crystal Palace (H) – Premier League – Saturday 13

Man United (A) – Premier League – Saturday 20

Bournemouth (H) – Premier League – Saturday 27

Newcastle (H) – Premier League – Wednesday 3

September

Everton (A) – Saturday 3

Champions League – Group Stage MD1 – 6/7

Wolves (H) – Saturday 10

Champions League – Group Stage MD2 – 13/14

Chelsea (A) – Saturday 17

International break – September 19-29

October

Brighton (H) – Saturday 1

Champions League – Group Stage MD3 – 4/5

Arsenal (A) – Saturday 8

Champions League – Group Stage MD4 – 11/12

Man City (H) – Saturday 15

West Ham (H) – Wednesday 19

Nottm Forest (A) – Saturday 22

Champions League – Group Stage MD5 – 25/26

Leeds (H) – Saturday 29

November

Champions League – Group Stage MD6 – 1/2

Tottenham (A) – Saturday 5

League Cup – Third Round – 8/9

Southampton (H) – Saturday 12

World Cup break starts November 14, Competition ends December 18

December

League Cup – Fourth Round – 21/22

Aston Villa (A) – Monday 26

Leicester (H) – Saturday 31

January

Brentford (A) – Monday 2

FA Cup – Third Round – 7/8

League Cup – Quarter Finals – 10/11

Brighton (A) – Saturday 14

Chelsea (H) – Saturday 21

League Cup – Semi Finals First Leg – 24/25

FA Cup – Fourth Round – 28/29

February

League Cup – Semi Finals Second Leg – 1

Wolves (A) – Saturday 4

Champions League – Last 16 First Leg – 14/15

Everton (H) – Saturday 11

Newcastle (A) – Saturday 18

Champions League – Last 16 First Leg – 21/22

Crystal Palace (A) – Saturday 25

League Cup – Final – Sunday 26

March

FA Cup – Fifth Round – 1

Man United (H) – Saturday 4

Champions League – Last 16 Second Leg – 7/8

Bournemouth (A) – Saturday 11

Champions League – Last 16 Second Leg – 14/15

Fulham (H) – Saturday 18

FA Cup – Quarter Finals – 7/8

International break – March 20-30

April

Man City (A) – Saturday 1

Arsenal (H) – Saturday 8

Champions League – QF First Leg – 11/12

Leeds (A) – Saturday 15

Champions League – QF Second Leg – 18/19

Nottm Forest (H) – Saturday 22

FA Cup – Semi Final – 22/23

West Ham (A) – Tuesday 25

Tottenham (H) – Saturday 29

May

Brentford (H) – Saturday 6

Champions League – SF First Leg – 9/10

Leicester (A) – Saturday 13

Champions League – SF Second Leg – 16/17

Aston Villa (H) – Saturday 20

Southampton (A) – Sunday 28, 4pm

June

FA Cup – Final – Saturday 3

Champions League – Final – Saturday 10

* Fixtures subject to change due to TV broadcast selection