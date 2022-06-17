Liverpool went the distance in all competitions last season, playing 63 games and lifting two trophies along the way – but would the same schedule look in 2022/23?
Jurgen Klopp‘s side set themselves a new benchmark in 2021/22 and will be aiming for more this coming season having shown what is possible.
The Reds reconvene for pre-season on July 4, and we now know that the Premier League campaign kicks off on August 6 at Fulham following the release of the Reds’ full 38-game schedule.
But that only makes up one of the four competitions Liverpool will compete in and with a World Cup breaking up the season, where do all the fixtures fit in?
Well, here is how the season is to look in full with dates for the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and the three international breaks.
August
Fulham (A) – Premier League – Saturday 6, 12.30pm
Crystal Palace (H) – Premier League – Saturday 13
Man United (A) – Premier League – Saturday 20
Bournemouth (H) – Premier League – Saturday 27
Newcastle (H) – Premier League – Wednesday 3
September
Everton (A) – Saturday 3
Champions League – Group Stage MD1 – 6/7
Wolves (H) – Saturday 10
Champions League – Group Stage MD2 – 13/14
Chelsea (A) – Saturday 17
International break – September 19-29
October
Brighton (H) – Saturday 1
Champions League – Group Stage MD3 – 4/5
Arsenal (A) – Saturday 8
Champions League – Group Stage MD4 – 11/12
Man City (H) – Saturday 15
West Ham (H) – Wednesday 19
Nottm Forest (A) – Saturday 22
Champions League – Group Stage MD5 – 25/26
Leeds (H) – Saturday 29
November
Champions League – Group Stage MD6 – 1/2
Tottenham (A) – Saturday 5
League Cup – Third Round – 8/9
Southampton (H) – Saturday 12
World Cup break starts November 14, Competition ends December 18
December
League Cup – Fourth Round – 21/22
Aston Villa (A) – Monday 26
Leicester (H) – Saturday 31
January
Brentford (A) – Monday 2
FA Cup – Third Round – 7/8
League Cup – Quarter Finals – 10/11
Brighton (A) – Saturday 14
Chelsea (H) – Saturday 21
League Cup – Semi Finals First Leg – 24/25
FA Cup – Fourth Round – 28/29
February
League Cup – Semi Finals Second Leg – 1
Wolves (A) – Saturday 4
Champions League – Last 16 First Leg – 14/15
Everton (H) – Saturday 11
Newcastle (A) – Saturday 18
Champions League – Last 16 First Leg – 21/22
Crystal Palace (A) – Saturday 25
League Cup – Final – Sunday 26
March
FA Cup – Fifth Round – 1
Man United (H) – Saturday 4
Champions League – Last 16 Second Leg – 7/8
Bournemouth (A) – Saturday 11
Champions League – Last 16 Second Leg – 14/15
Fulham (H) – Saturday 18
FA Cup – Quarter Finals – 7/8
International break – March 20-30
April
Man City (A) – Saturday 1
Arsenal (H) – Saturday 8
Champions League – QF First Leg – 11/12
Leeds (A) – Saturday 15
Champions League – QF Second Leg – 18/19
Nottm Forest (H) – Saturday 22
FA Cup – Semi Final – 22/23
West Ham (A) – Tuesday 25
Tottenham (H) – Saturday 29
May
Brentford (H) – Saturday 6
Champions League – SF First Leg – 9/10
Leicester (A) – Saturday 13
Champions League – SF Second Leg – 16/17
Aston Villa (H) – Saturday 20
Southampton (A) – Sunday 28, 4pm
June
FA Cup – Final – Saturday 3
Champions League – Final – Saturday 10
* Fixtures subject to change due to TV broadcast selection
Fan Comments