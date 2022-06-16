Liverpool FC will kick off the 2022/23 Premier League season against Fulham, with the full fixture list now released.
The English top flight will resume on the weekend of August 6, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side looking to go one better after another heartbreaking margin kept the title out of reach.
The Reds will begin the campaign in London, against newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage – putting one of Liverpool’s new signings, Fabio Carvalho, up against his former club.
That will be a 12.30pm kickoff on Saturday, August 6.
The first home game of the season for Klopp’s side is against Crystal Palace, on the weekend of August 13.
The third game of the season is against Man United, at Old Trafford.
The Reds will end the season away from home, at Southampton, while the final home game is against Aston Villa.
The final game before the mid-season break for the World Cup is at home to Southampton, followed by Villa away on the return on Boxing Day.
LFC’s Key Dates
- First game: Fulham (A)
- First home: Crystal Palace
- Last game before World Cup: Southampton (H)
- Boxing Day / PL Return: Aston Villa (A)
- Last home game: Aston Villa
- Last game of season: Southampton (A)
The Premier League season will come to a stop on the weekend of November 12/13 for the final matchday before the World Cup in Qatar, before resuming on Boxing Day.
All fixtures are, of course, subject to change as TV selections are made throughout the season.
The two clashes with Man City take place in mid-November (at home) and early April (away).
Liverpool FC 2022/23 Premier League Fixture List
August
Fulham (A) – Saturday 6, 12.30pm
Crystal Palace (H) – Saturday 13
Man United (A) – Saturday 20
Bournemouth (H) – Saturday 27
Newcastle (H) – Wednesday 3
September
Everton (A) – Saturday 3
Wolves (H) – Saturday 10
Chelsea (A) – Saturday 17
October
Brighton (H) – Saturday 1
Arsenal (A) – Saturday 8
Man City (H) – Saturday 15
West Ham (H) – Wednesday 19
Nottm Forest (A) – Saturday 22
Leeds (H) – Saturday 29
November
Tottenham (A) – Saturday 5
Southampton (H) – Saturday 12
World Cup
December
Aston Villa (A) – Monday 26
Leicester (H) – Saturday 31
January
Brentford (A) – Monday 2
Brighton (A) – Saturday 14
Chelsea (H) – Saturday 21
February
Wolves (A) – Saturday 4
Everton (H) – Saturday 11
Newcastle (A) – Saturday 18
Crystal Palace (A) – Saturday 25
March
Man United (H) – Saturday 4
Bournemouth (A) – Saturday 11
Fulham (H) – Saturday 18
April
Man City (A) – Saturday 1
Arsenal (H) – Saturday 8
Leeds (A) – Saturday 15
Nottm Forest (H) – Saturday 22
West Ham (A) – Tuesday 25
Tottenham (H) – Saturday 29
May
Brentford (H) – Saturday 6
Leicester (A) – Saturday 13
Aston Villa (H) – Saturday 20
Southampton (A) – Sunday 28, 4pm
* Fixtures subject to change due to TV broadcast selection
Fan Comments