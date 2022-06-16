Liverpool FC will kick off the 2022/23 Premier League season against Fulham, with the full fixture list now released.

The English top flight will resume on the weekend of August 6, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side looking to go one better after another heartbreaking margin kept the title out of reach.

The Reds will begin the campaign in London, against newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage – putting one of Liverpool’s new signings, Fabio Carvalho, up against his former club.

That will be a 12.30pm kickoff on Saturday, August 6.

The first home game of the season for Klopp’s side is against Crystal Palace, on the weekend of August 13.

The third game of the season is against Man United, at Old Trafford.

The Reds will end the season away from home, at Southampton, while the final home game is against Aston Villa.

The final game before the mid-season break for the World Cup is at home to Southampton, followed by Villa away on the return on Boxing Day.

LFC’s Key Dates First game: Fulham (A)

Fulham (A) First home: Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Last game before World Cup: Southampton (H)

Southampton (H) Boxing Day / PL Return: Aston Villa (A)

Aston Villa (A) Last home game: Aston Villa

Aston Villa Last game of season: Southampton (A)

The Premier League season will come to a stop on the weekend of November 12/13 for the final matchday before the World Cup in Qatar, before resuming on Boxing Day.

All fixtures are, of course, subject to change as TV selections are made throughout the season.

The two clashes with Man City take place in mid-November (at home) and early April (away).

Liverpool FC 2022/23 Premier League Fixture List

August

Fulham (A) – Saturday 6, 12.30pm

Crystal Palace (H) – Saturday 13

Man United (A) – Saturday 20

Bournemouth (H) – Saturday 27

Newcastle (H) – Wednesday 3

September

Everton (A) – Saturday 3

Wolves (H) – Saturday 10

Chelsea (A) – Saturday 17

October

Brighton (H) – Saturday 1

Arsenal (A) – Saturday 8

Man City (H) – Saturday 15

West Ham (H) – Wednesday 19

Nottm Forest (A) – Saturday 22

Leeds (H) – Saturday 29

November

Tottenham (A) – Saturday 5

Southampton (H) – Saturday 12

World Cup

December

Aston Villa (A) – Monday 26

Leicester (H) – Saturday 31

January

Brentford (A) – Monday 2

Brighton (A) – Saturday 14

Chelsea (H) – Saturday 21

February

Wolves (A) – Saturday 4

Everton (H) – Saturday 11

Newcastle (A) – Saturday 18

Crystal Palace (A) – Saturday 25

March

Man United (H) – Saturday 4

Bournemouth (A) – Saturday 11

Fulham (H) – Saturday 18

April

Man City (A) – Saturday 1

Arsenal (H) – Saturday 8

Leeds (A) – Saturday 15

Nottm Forest (H) – Saturday 22

West Ham (A) – Tuesday 25

Tottenham (H) – Saturday 29

May

Brentford (H) – Saturday 6

Leicester (A) – Saturday 13

Aston Villa (H) – Saturday 20

Southampton (A) – Sunday 28, 4pm

* Fixtures subject to change due to TV broadcast selection