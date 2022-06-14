Liverpool have completed a deal that could make Darwin Nunez the most expensive player in their history, and his shirt number has now been confirmed.

The Uruguayan has put pen to paper on what is believed to be a six-year contract with the Reds, after Liverpool struck an £85 million deal with Benfica.

Nunez jetted in to England to complete the deal on Monday and has now been confirmed as Liverpool’s new No. 27.

He inherits the shirt from Divock Origi, with Gregory Vignal and Philipp Degen among those who have worn it previously.

Nunez wore the No. 9 shirt at Benfica, but that number was unavailable, with Roberto Firmino the current holder and not expected to leave the club this summer.

However, if all goes to plan and Nunez proves to be a success, don’t be surprised if he eventually lands the No. 9 shirt if he so desires.

His arrival should allow Sadio Mane to seal his expected move to Bayern Munich, assuming the Bundesliga champions eventually meet Liverpool’s £40 million asking price.

There was a suggestion that Nunez would be handed the No. 10 shirt, which looks set to be vacated when Mane’s departure is confirmed.

It remains to be seen whether Nunez will report for pre-season training on July 4, when the majority of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad will reconvene at the AXA Training Centre, or be granted an extended break.

However, if he does join up with his new team-mates early next month, we could first see Nunez in his new shirt when Liverpool take on Man United in Bangkok on July 12.

United were, of course, said to be rivalling Liverpool for Nunez’s signature. The perfect opportunity to show them what they’re missing!