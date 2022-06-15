Liverpool duo nominated for 2022 European Golden Boy award

Harvey Elliott is one of two Liverpool players to be named on the 100-man shortlist for the 2022 European Golden Boy, a gong that recognises the best under-21 players in Europe.

With Barcelona’s Pedri having won the 2021 award, the next winner is now among a list of 100 names from clubs across the top tiers of European football.

The European Golden Boy award has recognised the best player under the age of 21 every year since 2003, with Raheem Sterling Liverpool’s only ever winner back in 2014.

The award is given out by journalists across Europe to the player deemed the most impressive during a calendar year, with publications such as Bild, the Times, L’Equipe, Marca and founder Tuttosport all responsible.

And the 100-man shortlist for 2022 has seen Elliott named alongside new Liverpool signing Fabio Carvalho, with the two 19-year-olds impressing for the respective sides.

Former Liverpool defender Ki-Jana Hoever, now with Wolves, has been included in the shortlist, with the Premier League also represented by Man United‘s Anthony Elanga, Leeds‘ Joe Gelhardt.

But the favourites for the award are Jude Bellingham, Gavi and Eduardo Camavinga, but there is a potential for another winner to emerge.

The 100-man list will be dwindled down, with the award typically handed out late in the year.

Elliott and Carvalho’s nomination recognises their recent rise for their respective sides, with the latter helping Fulham return to the Premier League with 11 goals and eight assists across the season.

It helped earn him a move to Anfield this summer in a deal worth up to £7.7 million.

Elliott, on the other hand, returned from a serious injury to now set him up for a bright second half of 2022 after a full pre-season with Jurgen Klopp and co.

Voting for the 2022 European Golden Boy is now open for you here.