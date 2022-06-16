Liverpool’s season starts with a road trip to Fulham and also ends away from home, and fans were left with two contrasting emotions as a result.

The stepping stones to the 2022/23 Premier League title have been confirmed, with it all now in Liverpool’s hands as to how they navigate the campaign when it returns in August.

The Reds will head into the new season off the back of yet another narrow margin of defeat in the title race and will be eager not to see a similar script unfold for the third time in quick succession.

Liverpool’s full fixture list makes for interesting reading and it all kicks off at Fulham, with Crystal Palace then making the journey to Anfield before a trip to Man United.

And it all left plenty for fans to take in…

Reds were happy with a trip to Fulham and the season’s start…

For what feels like the 10th year in a row we are facing the Championship Champions in the season opener. Don’t think we’ve drawn or lost one in a while? https://t.co/SoRh9KP0uf — Couch Nish (@CouchNish) June 16, 2022

Liverpool opening game against Fulham… Darwin Nunez hatrick confirmed. — Don (@Opresii) June 16, 2022

Liverpool facing Manchester United, Everton, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham away by early November is quite a start to the season. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) June 16, 2022

Fulham are much stronger than Norwich. https://t.co/lJqn1B1kRe — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) June 16, 2022

Good 1st fixture facing Fulham, good early fixtures (happy to play United away early on in season) and good closing fixtures in May ending vs Saints. April looks like the toughest month difficulty wise, though when you add in Champions League matches that gives a fuller picture. — Red (@TaintlessRed) June 16, 2022

Away to United in game week three is either bad or great timing — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) June 16, 2022

So Liverpool have got Fulham away first up then Palace at Anfield then Man Utd away. Hopefully that means 3/3 and 9 points. A good start to the 2022/23 season. — Skippy Johnston ? (@LukeAFoley) June 16, 2022

But there were some sticking points in the schedule…

I see the yearly trip to man city in April is still a thing — dean (@deanregan_) June 16, 2022

Southampton away last game of the season is so shit — Tommy (@Tommy___77) June 16, 2022

I personally think it should be considered a crime that we ever end our season away from home — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) June 16, 2022

I swear there's meant to be a rule that you don't have an away game first and last of the season? https://t.co/AiIgfDh7NN — Liam BLM ?? (@LFCLiamGrimshaw) June 16, 2022

9 games in 29 days between Man Utd a and Chelsea a before the first international break Schedule is fucking brutal — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) June 16, 2022

Brighton away in the winter again I see. Convinced there’s a conspiracy on the go. — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) June 16, 2022

Some tricky looking weeks around CL matchdays, but that mainly depends on who #LFC draw in the group stage and the order of those fixtures. Overall, a fairly nice-looking set of matches for Jurgen Klopp's side, I would say, with the big games spaced out across the season. — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) June 16, 2022

While it feels as though one season only just finished, the new one is now only less than 51 days away, with Liverpool returning to pre-season in less than 18.

It’s going to be here before we know it!