Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 24, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 240th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by Lindsey Parneby/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans welcome start to 2022/23 but a “crime” to finish away from Anfield

Liverpool’s season starts with a road trip to Fulham and also ends away from home, and fans were left with two contrasting emotions as a result.

The stepping stones to the 2022/23 Premier League title have been confirmed, with it all now in Liverpool’s hands as to how they navigate the campaign when it returns in August.

The Reds will head into the new season off the back of yet another narrow margin of defeat in the title race and will be eager not to see a similar script unfold for the third time in quick succession.

Liverpool’s full fixture list makes for interesting reading and it all kicks off at Fulham, with Crystal Palace then making the journey to Anfield before a trip to Man United.

And it all left plenty for fans to take in…

 

Reds were happy with a trip to Fulham and the season’s start…

 

But there were some sticking points in the schedule…

While it feels as though one season only just finished, the new one is now only less than 51 days away, with Liverpool returning to pre-season in less than 18.

It’s going to be here before we know it!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments