It was the perfect start to the under-19 European Championships for Liverpool youngster Jarell Quansah, with the defender helping keep a clean sheet in England’s opening win.

Quansah has been a member of Liverpool’s academy since the age of five, working his way up the ranks and earning plenty of plaudits throughout his journey so far.

The 19-year-old is a centre-back by trade but his versatility has seen him utilised at right-back on occasion, but it is the former where he made his start for England.

Quansah was one of three Liverpool academy players to be selected for England’s U19s Euro squad this summer, and was the only representative in the starting XI for Sunday’s opener against Austria.

Harvey Davies missed out on the squad entirely while Luke Chambers was an unused substitute, watching on as the Young Lions secured a 2-0 victory.

A goal in each half from Aston Villa‘s Carney Chukwuemeka and Tottenham‘s Alfie Devine placed England into an early lead in Group B after Israel and Serbia played out a 2-2 draw.

Quansah played the full 90 minutes at right centre-back, effectively keeping Austria at bay alongside his defensive partner Ronnie Edwards, from Peterborough.

Showcasing his passing range and burst of pace off the line, Quansah looked more than at home on the big stage in what was a dominant defensive performance.

And the clean sheet will prove a welcome boost of extra confidence for the teenager, in what was his fourth appearance for his country at U19s level.

England now have meetings with Serbia (June 22) and Israel (June 25) to come, and only the top two teams in each group progress to the semi-finals of the competition.

It’ll prove an invaluable experience for Liverpool’s academy trio and Chambers and Davies will each hope to play a role in the tournament, with eight countries in the running for the crown.