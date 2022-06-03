England have confirmed a 21-man squad will head to Slovakia for the Under-19 European Championships, with one Liverpool goalkeeper and two defenders included.

The Young Lions will take on Austria, Israel and Serbia in Group B, with the top two teams qualifying for the semi-finals at the end of the month, and the final taking place on July 1.

The competition gets started on Saturday, with hosts Slovakia taking on France, while England get their campaign underway against Austria a day later.

Harvey Davies, Jarell Quansah and Luke Chambers are the three Liverpool players to have been included in England’s squad.

Goalkeeper Davies, 18, often trains with the Reds’ first team and was involved with the senior squad for the first time in their Champions League last 16 clash against RB Leipzig in 2020/21.

He was also in the squad for both legs of the quarter-final clash against Real Madrid.

He made his England debut for the U19s against Mexico last October and is now set for more international experience this summer.

Quansah, an exciting centre-back prospect who regularly features for Liverpool’s under-23s, has had more exposure at international level, scoring and assisting for England’s U19s during the March international break.

The Warrington-born defender was named on the bench for Liverpool’s first-team clash against Tottenham last December and has been with the Reds since the age of five.

Left-back Chambers, the third Liverpool player named in the squad, signed his first professional contract with the Reds last summer and has been name-checked by Pep Lijnders as a player who could be involved with the first team for pre-season.

Numerous injury problems in the U23s squad often saw Chambers feature as a centre-back for Barry Lewtas‘ side in 2021/22, while he is also an accomplished penalty taker.

It makes for an invaluable summer ahead for the trio as they experience the pressure and rigours of an international tournament.

Other standout names in England’s squad include Dane Scarlett, the Tottenham forward who Antonio Conte has labelled the club’s “best young player,” Man City‘s Liam Delap and Aston Villa‘s Carney Chukwuemeka.