Takumi Minamino is attracting plenty of interest with Liverpool not standing in the way of a sale, and a cashed-up Monaco are “leading the chase.”

The 27-year-old has been on the periphery of Jurgen Klopp‘s side since joining in January 2020, but has conjured up a number of important moments for the Reds in that time.

But with an increase in game time not to be forthcoming and Liverpool content with a sale this summer, Minamino is closing in on a departure.

As reported by This Is Anfield earlier in the week, at least five clubs are interested in his services, including Leeds, Southampton, Wolves, Fulham and Monaco.

And it is the latter who are now “leading the chase,” according to the Times‘ Paul Joyce, and they are not strapped for cash.

The Ligue 1 side recently accepted a deal in the region of €100 million from Real Madrid for midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, with the former Liverpool target now set for the Bernabeu.

You can see why Liverpool did not push the Spanish side all the way in that one.

Monaco are, therefore, more than capable of meeting the Reds’ valuation of £17m for Minamino, which would represent a welcome return on a player they landed for £7.5m just over two years ago.

With Champions League football on the table at Monaco, it will be a pull for Minamino who would also have the likes of Kevin Volland, Sofiane Diop and Wissam Ben Yedder to compete with.

Liverpool will not look to drag out any transfer but any significant movement may come after Minamino concludes his international duties with Japan on Tuesay.