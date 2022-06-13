Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LISBON, PORTUGAL - Wednesday, September 29, 2021: Benfica's Darwin Nunez prepares to take a penaty kick during the UEFA Champions League Group E Matchday 2 game between SL Benfica and FC Barcelona at the Estádio da Luz. Benfica won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Watch all 26 of Darwin Nunez’s Primeira Liga goals from 2021/22

Darwin Nunez ended the 2021/22 Primeira Liga season as the competition’s top scorer, six clear of the next best, with his 26 strikes showing off his range of finishing.

The 22-year-old is soon to see his goals scored with the Liverbird upon his chest after the Reds and Benfica agreed to a deal worth up to £85 million.

It represents what many expect to be a tactical tweak from Jurgen Klopp, with Nunez to arrive as a more traditional forward option in comparison to his existing prolific attacking options.

And the Uruguayan, who is comfortable on the left wing in addition to leading the line, showed what he was capable of during a standout 2021/22 season.

In the Primeira Liga, the majority of his goals came off his right boot (16), but he also contributed with headers (5) and off his left boot (5) to show off a welcome versatility, as VSPORTS’ video reel shows:

Nunez has a poachers instinct, as was seen against Liverpool in Benfica, and his strength of running with the ball and working himself into the right spaces contributed to his impressive 26-goal tally.

Notably, as per WhoScored, 21 of those goals were scored from inside the penalty area, with four in the six-yard box and only one coming outside of the area – inclusive of four penalties.

No other player in the Portuguese league compared with Nunez’s return in the box, with Porto’s Mehdi Taremi the closest with 14.

And if you’re looking for eye-catching, his strike at Tondela that flew into the top right corner from an angle is a thing of beauty.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - APRIL 05: Darwin Nunez (R) of S.L. Benfica celebrates with teammate Goncalo Ramos of S.L. Benfica after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg One match between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC at Estadio da Luz on April 05, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues - UEFA)

There were also three hat-trick showings from Nunez, and, interestingly, two of those occasions came when the Uruguayan was playing on the left wing.

Nunez’s 26 goals came in 28 league appearances, with his season in all competitions ending with 41 goals in 34 games.

