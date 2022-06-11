Liverpool have made their approach for Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay, with the arrival of the right-back now appearing to be only a matter of time.

While talk of Benfica’s Darwin Nunez is dominating headlines and airwaves, Liverpool are continuing to put in the hours to bring Ramsay to Anfield this summer.

The 18-year-old has attracted plenty of interest after a standout season that saw him named Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year following a 33-game season with one goal and nine assists.

But Liverpool is his preferred destination and a transfer earlier this week was said to be “close to completion,” making a transfer a matter of when not if.

And on Friday, Sky Sports’ Scottish journalist Anthony Joseph, reported that the Reds “have made their approach” for an initial fee of £4 million, with further add-ons that could take the deal to in the region of £6 million.

But what can Reds expect from Ramsay?

The 18-year-old right-back is to be another notable addition as part of a clear youth recruitment drive from Jurgen Klopp.

With Neco Williams expected to make a permanent departure this summer, his role will be to act as Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s deputy – but he’s not a like for like per se.

Comfortable with the ball at his feet, with either his left or right boot, Ramsay enjoys a higher output of dribbling in comparison to Alexander-Arnold but does offer a similar threat with his deliveries.

There’s a sense he can have an impact akin to that of Kostas Tsimikas on the opposite flank, as the highlights video (above) showcases through his assists and goals while with Aberdeen.

Notably, he is a threat on a set-piece delivery and a team cannot have too many of those to turn to throughout a season.

Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez – should he arrive as expected – to name just two players, will be delighted with the quality of balls that Ramsay delivers, with his output to no doubt rise in Liverpool’s system.