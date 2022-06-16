Liverpool’s Premier League fixture schedule for 2022/23 has been confirmed, but who will they come up against around their Champions League matches?

Premier League clubs now know each of their 38 fixtures for the new season.

Liverpool’s first encounter will see them face Fulham at Craven Cottage, in a 12.30pm kickoff on Saturday, August 6.

Something Jurgen Klopp will have kept an eye out for are the league matches his team will be playing around their Champions League fixtures in 2022/23.

Some of Liverpool’s most testing weeks come when they have tricky Premier League encounters either side of tough games in Europe.

So who exactly will Liverpool be facing around their Champions League fixtures this season?

Champions League Matchday 1 – September 6/7

Before: Everton (A)

After: Wolves (H)

Champions League Matchday 2 – September 13/14

Before: Wolves (H)

After: Chelsea (A)

Champions League Matchday 3 – October 4/5

Before: Brighton (H)

After: Arsenal (A)

Champions League Matchday 4 – October 11/12

Before: Arsenal (A)

After: Man City (H)

Champions League Matchday 5 – October 25/26

Before: Nottm. Forest (A)

After: Leeds (H)

Champions League Matchday 6 – November 1/2

Before: Leeds (H)

After: Tottenham (H)

As you’ll notice, several of the Champions League group stage fixtures are separated by just one week this season, such is the unique schedule based around the 2022 World Cup.

The most eye-catching pair of fixtures comes either side of Champions League Matchday 4, where Liverpool will travel to Arsenal the weekend before their group stage match and host Man City the weekend after.

If Liverpool are to go as far as the semi-finals, these are the league matches they will face either side of each leg.

Champions League Semi-final 1st leg – May 9/10

Before: Brentford (H)

After: Leicester (A)

Champions League Semi-final 2nd leg – May 16/17

Before: Leicester (A)

After: Aston Villa (H)

The Champions League final will take place on Saturday, June 10, two weeks after the conclusion of the Premier League campaign.