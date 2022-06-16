Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 13, 2022: Liverpool players line-up before the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and SL Benfica at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Who Liverpool face either side of Champions League fixtures

Liverpool’s Premier League fixture schedule for 2022/23 has been confirmed, but who will they come up against around their Champions League matches?

Premier League clubs now know each of their 38 fixtures for the new season.

Liverpool’s first encounter will see them face Fulham at Craven Cottage, in a 12.30pm kickoff on Saturday, August 6.

Something Jurgen Klopp will have kept an eye out for are the league matches his team will be playing around their Champions League fixtures in 2022/23.

Some of Liverpool’s most testing weeks come when they have tricky Premier League encounters either side of tough games in Europe.

So who exactly will Liverpool be facing around their Champions League fixtures this season?

Champions League Matchday 1 – September 6/7

Before: Everton (A)
After: Wolves (H)

Champions League Matchday 2 – September 13/14

Before: Wolves (H)
After: Chelsea (A)

Champions League Matchday 3 – October 4/5

Before: Brighton (H)
After: Arsenal (A)

Champions League Matchday 4 – October 11/12

Before: Arsenal (A)
After: Man City (H)

Champions League Matchday 5 – October 25/26

Before: Nottm. Forest (A)
After: Leeds (H)

Champions League Matchday 6 – November 1/2

Before: Leeds (H)
After: Tottenham (H)

PARIS, FRANCE - Saturday, May 28, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp walks past the trophy after collecting his runners' up medal during the UEFA Champions League Final game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF at the Stade de France. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

As you’ll notice, several of the Champions League group stage fixtures are separated by just one week this season, such is the unique schedule based around the 2022 World Cup.

The most eye-catching pair of fixtures comes either side of Champions League Matchday 4, where Liverpool will travel to Arsenal the weekend before their group stage match and host Man City the weekend after.

If Liverpool are to go as far as the semi-finals, these are the league matches they will face either side of each leg.

Champions League Semi-final 1st leg – May 9/10

Before: Brentford (H)
After: Leicester (A)

Champions League Semi-final 2nd leg – May 16/17

Before: Leicester (A)
After: Aston Villa (H)

The Champions League final will take place on Saturday, June 10, two weeks after the conclusion of the Premier League campaign.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments