Alisson has stepped up his recovery from an abdominal issue by taking to the outdoor pitches during training on Saturday as 27 players were put through their paces.

Liverpool’s second day in Austria has seen training continue in earnest as Jurgen Klopp looks to maximise the limited time he has with his team before the start of the new season.

The manager named 31 players for the training camp and 27 of those were pictured taking part in the second session of the camp, with Alisson‘s presence a notable one.

The Brazilian suffered an abdominal issue while in Thailand and the initial diagnosis was that he is expected to be fit for selection for the Community Shield meeting with Man City on July 30.

Alisson‘s work away from the main goalkeeping group, however, has seen Luke Hughes handed the opportunity to have more reps alongside Adrian and Harvey Davies.

And it appeared as though he was stepping up his recovery work away from the main group on Saturday, a squad that was noticeably lacking Roberto Firmino, Kaide Gordon, Calvin Ramsay and Fabian Mrozek – who were not pictured during the session.

Gordon and Ramsay’s absence is not a surprise after remaining at the AXA Training Centre during the tour of Asia due to respective injuries, with their rehab work to continue away from the group.

Elsewhere, Trent Alexander-Arnold was spotted with the tell-tale technology from neuro11, which collects data during sessions, which no doubt saw him work on his set-piece deliveries.

The work undertaken by the neuroscientists was readily lauded by Klopp throughout last season having won both their trophies thanks to a penalty shootout triumph.

Liverpool players in training on Saturday

Goalkeepers: Alisson*, Adrian, Davies, Hughes

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Phillips, Van den Berg, Mabaya

Midfielders: Thiago, Fabinho, Keita, Henderson, Milner, Elliott, Jones, Morton, Bajcetic

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Carvalho

* Individual session