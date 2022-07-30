Roberto Firmino starts up front as Liverpool take on Man City in the Community Shield this evening, with Darwin Nunez taking a place on the bench.

The Reds are in Leicester this evening as they face City in the traditional season opener, with the calibre of the opposition heightening the scale of the Community Shield.

Already four games into their pre-season schedule, tonight will bring the first time any Liverpool outfielder will clock a full 90 minutes on the pitch.

Adrian has already done so, with injuries to Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher handing the Spaniard another start this time out.

In front of Adrian in defence is a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Fabinho will shield as the No. 6, ably supported by Jordan Henderson and Thiago.

And with Firmino preferred to Nunez as the starting striker at this point, the Brazilian will be flanked by Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Jurgen Klopp has been able to name a nine-man substitutes’ bench, with up to six changes permitted over the course of the 90 minutes.

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Diaz, Firmino

Substitutes: Davies, Gomez, Konate, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Nunez

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Rodrigo, Bernardo, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland

Substitutes: Ortega, Stones, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand, Phillips, Gundogan, Foden, Palmer, Alvarez