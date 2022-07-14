Jurgen Klopp has again singled out Harvey Elliott as a player who could make a significant impact on his team in 2022/23, after a previous campaign that was hampered by injury.

The 19-year-old started Liverpool’s first pre-season friendly against Man United in a right-sided attacking role, but speaking to reporters on Thursday, Klopp mentioned Elliott as one of the midfield options at his disposal.

The Liverpool boss remains strong in his belief that the Reds do not need to add another midfielder to their ranks this summer, and says Elliott is a big reason why.

The ex-Fulham youngster started the first four Premier League games of last season, only to suffer a nasty ankle injury against Leeds in September.

However, after returning to fitness earlier this year, and with a full pre-season under his belt, Klopp clearly believes it could be a big season for Elliott.

Klopp was asked if the club would be making any further signings this summer, before elaborating on why he feels they do not need to make further additions in midfield.

“How I said, if nobody wants to leave – and no player came to me with that request yet and I don’t expect it really, to be honest – there is no need for a new midfielder,” Klopp said in a press conference in Singapore.

“We cannot just add on midfielders. We respect the contracts with our boys as well, that means as long as we signed them they get all our support – in training, between the sessions, during the games and between the games.

“That is the situation we have; really, you can count our midfielders. And, for me, Harvey Elliott is a new signing as well, after last season how he started.

“He is very young, came back brilliant, then had a little low, that is completely normal after being that long out. So, really excited about seeing him.”

It’s not the first time Klopp has heaped praise on Elliott in recent weeks, with the Reds also said to have rejected loan approaches from other Premier League clubs for his services.

Elliott was one of Liverpool’s brightest performers against Man United on Thursday, and it will be interesting to see how he is used in the other upcoming friendlies.

New signing Fabio Carvalho has only added to the competition in midfield, but given Klopp’s persistent praise, Elliott will fancy his chances of being on the teamsheet when the Reds face Fulham in their Premier League opener on August 6.