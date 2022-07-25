Much has been made of the two strikers both Liverpool and Man City have added to their squads this summer, but Jurgen Klopp isn’t taking any similarities seriously.

Classic Klopp.

With Liverpool bringing Darwin Nunez to the club in a deal that could be worth £85 million, and Erling Haaland choosing the Etihad Stadium as his next destination, comparisons between the two are in full flow.

Both arrive in the Premier League for big money, both have long hair, and both scored a lot of goals last season!

But for Jurgen Klopp, that seems to be where the comparisons end. Many fans are desperate to see which signing will turn out to be the most successful, but Klopp seems completely relaxed about his new No.27.

When asked to name similarities and differences between the pair, the Liverpool boss responded with a typically laid back answer.

“One is left-footed, the other is right-footed,” Klopp told Viaplay Fotball, before breaking out in laughter.

?Hvem kommer til å stå igjen i historiebøkene som det beste kjøpet av @ErlingHaaland og @Darwinn99? (@JanAageFjortoft) pic.twitter.com/kcVPe2rpMi — Viaplay Fotball (@ViaplayFotball) July 24, 2022

“One is from Norway, the other one is from Uruguay, they are big differences!

“I’m not sure if the temper builds that up, I think Erling could be from South America as well.

“Darwin could not be from Norway. Norwegian strikers tend to be slightly crazy, how you know best,” he aimed at interviewer and famous Norway striker Jan Aage Fjortoft.

The Liverpool boss did eventually give Fjortoft something closer to the answer he was after, claiming Haaland is “an absolutely great player” that he “loves.”

However, it’s another example of Klopp taking a classic social media topic and turning it into a laughing matter.

He clearly has complete confidence in Nunez and doesn’t need him to be compared to anyone else.

Nunez’s own confidence certainly won’t be in a bad state, after the Uruguayan opened his Liverpool account with four goals against RB Leipzig last Thursday.

Next time you’re getting riled up by someone trying to tell you how much better Haaland is than Nunez, just have a listen to the boss!