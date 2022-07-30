Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson during the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Man City – Follow the 2022 Community Shield here

The first piece of silverware is up for grabs in the curtain-raiser to the new season as Liverpool meet Man City in the Community Shield. We’re live with the latest.

Kickoff at the King Power Stadium is 5pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Tonight’s blog is run by Joanna Durkan, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @JoannaDurkan_ & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Diaz, Firmino

Subs: Davies, Gomez, Konate, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Nunez

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Rodrigo, Bernardo, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Stones, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand, Phillips, Gundogan, Foden, Palmer, Alvarez

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments